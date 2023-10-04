Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns for Wednesday's practice, as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman returned to the field.

It's Humphrey's first practice since Aug. 15 and he had foot surgery the next day. He's missed the first four games and it remains to be seen whether he can get up to speed fast enough to play Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Beckham has been sidelined since the Ravens' Week 2 game in Cincinnati and Bateman went down the following week against the Colts.

Their returns would help take the load off rookie Zay Flowers, who leads the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards. It also would help open up more of the Ravens' deep passing game.

The Ravens had more returns than those big three, as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) is also back on the field after leaving Sunday's game in Cleveland. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell was designated for return off injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who had two limited practices at the start of last week, is on the field Wednesday.

The only Ravens not spotted at the start of Wednesday's practice open to the media were right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder).

Moses and Worley suffered their injuries during Sunday's game against the Browns. Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Moses' MRI was still being evaluated but didn't look like a long-term injury.