Keaton Mitchell Designated for Return

Oct 04, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100423keaton
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell

Running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) returned to practice on Wednesday and began his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Mitchell made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie from East Carolina, and his speed flashed during the preseason when he averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

If activated, Mitchell would give the Ravens another option for backfield depth behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Kenyan Drake has two practice squad elevations remaining, but the third and final practice squad elevation for Melvin Gordan III was used Week 4 against the Browns. For Gordon to be active on game days, he must now be elevated to the 53-man roster.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell led the FBS last season with 54 runs of 10-plus yards, and he also contributed on special teams during the preseason. He is the son of former Ravens defensive back Anthony Mitchell, who was a member of Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV championship team in 2000.

Veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) did not return to practice Wednesday and has spent the first four weeks of the season on the Non-Football Injury list. Bowser gave an update on his health during his radio show.

"I've been on the field, moving, feeling a lot more confident," Bowser said. "Hopefully this week I can get out on the field at some point with the team."

