In Line For Bigger Role: DT Timmy Jernigan

Jul 14, 2015 at 07:56 AM
14_JerniganRole_news.jpg


The expanding role series looks at players who will see more snaps in 2015.

DT Timmy Jernigan

6-foot-2, 302 pounds
2nd season
2014 2nd-round pick

2014 Recap

23 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 7 quarterback hits
330 snaps of possible 898 (36.7 percent)

Jernigan was explosive in his limited action. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was the NFL's second-best defensive end in a 3-4 system in pass-rush productivity (trailing only Houston's J.J. Watt), and sixth-best against the run. Jernigan missed four games due to injury, but also started the final three regular-season games while Haloti Ngata was suspended.

Who Is He Taking Snaps From?

Haloti Ngata
31 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 quarterback hits
646 snaps of possible 978 (66.1 percent)

Ngata ws the defensive anchor for nine years in Baltimore before he was traded to the Detroit Lions. He was a force both against the run and with pressure up the middle, just like Jernigan.

Why He'll Break Out

It's more than just more opportunities for Jernigan. He has also learned how to play better within the Ravens' defensive system. Jernigan excels at splitting gaps with his excellent burst off the snap and raw power. However, sometimes that eagerness to split offensive linemen and get penetration got him out of position. Jernigan also said he's in the best shape of his life after training back home in Florida this offseason. His goal is to make the Pro Bowl in his second year.

Prediction Poll

What will be closest to Timmy Jernigan's 2015 stats? !

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

