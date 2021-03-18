In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

With departures of outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, the Ravens could lean even more heavily on their defensive front – both to stuff the run and get after the passer.

After posting a career-high seven sacks in 2019 (in just 12 games), Wolfe dropped to a career-low one sack in 2020. Much of that can be attributed to Wolfe playing the set-up role in Baltimore, helping others get free to rush the quarterback.

Wolfe knows that his job is to get stops on first and second down to force opponents into obvious passing situations. That's when Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's blitz packages can create chaos. While losing Judon and Ngakoue will have an impact, Wolfe believes the Ravens' unique pass rush scheme will help offset the losses.

"I'm going to trust the system," Wolfe said. "I've always been the type of guy [that] I'm going to do my job no matter what, and I'm just going to do my job to the best of my ability. So, whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do it."

Entering his 10th season, Wolfe said what he cares about most at this point in his career is winning. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015 but had some tough seasons in Denver before coming to Baltimore.

Getting back into the playoffs invigorated Wolfe last season, and he helped Baltimore get a much-needed postseason win in Tennessee with six tackles and a sack. Now Wolfe wants to help the Ravens take the next step.