In Unprecedented Times, John Harbaugh Adapts But Keeps the Same Mission

After hearing his son talk about that meeting and reading the Ravens' statement, Jack sent his son a text message, congratulating him on handling a sensitive situation with inclusion, giving everyone a forum to express their views so openly.

"Really impressed with how you wove the 70s and today into discussion," Jack's text to John said in part. "I haven't thought about the similarities of the times. It seems we have come so far, yet much work to be done."

That Jack would pen such a text was not surprising, because the Harbaughs have lived a life of inclusion. Jack grew up in the 1940s and 50s in an integrated neighborhood in Crestline, Ohio, where children of all races went to school together, played sports together and developed bonds that lasted a lifetime. It wasn't like that everywhere in America at that time, and in some places it still isn't.

Taggart was Jack Harbaugh's starting quarterback at Western Kentucky from 1995-98, when there weren't nearly as many Black quarterbacks starting at non-HBCU schools as there are today. Taggart helped saved the football program at Western Kentucky, and Jim helped his dad recruit Taggart, who became part of the Harbaugh family. Taggart is so close to the Harbaughs that he named his youngest son Jackson after Jack, and Jim was the best man at Taggart's wedding.

"With the Harbaughs, you've got Jack, Jackie, John, Jim and their sister Joani," Taggart said. "With them it's got to be a J. My wife says they treat me like one of the sons, so she'll tease me and call me Jason.

"They've all helped me. I wouldn't make any professional decision without consulting them. I lost my dad three years ago, but with Jack, I feel like I've still got a Pops."

Yet, despite his bond to Taggart and many former players, Jack isn't naïve enough to think he can always anticipate how today's players will want to deal with the racial tension that remains part of America's fabric. After teams from various sports leagues decided not to play last month in protest of Blake's shooting, Ravens players arrived at practice the next day clearly disturbed by the situation. Hearing John's words after the meeting made Jack proud of his son for reasons that went beyond football.

"When I saw John talking about that meeting, I wasn't just thinking about what's happened this year in this county," Jack said. "It went deeper than that. I started thinking about my life, my years in coaching. I don't ever remember sitting down with a team the way John did.

"I played sandlot baseball with Gates Brown, who ended who playing for the Detroit Tigers. We never talked about race growing up. But, years later, we sat down and talked after Gates had been out of the major leagues. He talked about the segregation he went through in the South as a minor league baseball player, going to cities where he couldn't stay with the team, separate drinking fountains and separate restrooms, the abuse he took from fans. It sounded like a different world to me. Now when I look back and think about what he went through, sometimes I kick myself and I say, 'Why wasn't my voice louder?' That's why I'm proud of what John does with the Ravens, what Jim is doing at Michigan. They're having what I call unfettered conversations with their players, the kind of vulnerable conversations that can move people's thinking forward."

Moving forward is a typical Harbaugh approach. The Ravens are coming off a 14-2 season and are clearly legitimate Super Bowl contenders heading into the season. But Harbaugh knows success isn't guaranteed, and the coronavirus could bring more unexpected situations where teams will have to adjust quickly.

Yet, the Ravens are excited and confident about what lies ahead. Harbaugh has helped create a winning culture that is undeniable, part of what it means to "Play Like a Raven." Since being traded to the Ravens during the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell has gotten to know Harbaugh much better. Campbell entered the league in 2008, the same year Harbaugh became Baltimore's head coach. Unlike Harbaugh, Campbell does not have a Super Bowl ring. He wants one badly, and he has become quickly impressed with Harbaugh's approach.

"He's a great coach," Campbell said. "He's all about information, communication, he's passionate about the game of football and he listens to the players. I think the coolest thing is, we have our committee meetings, and [there's] a lot of real conversation going on. He's encouraging us to have ideas and where we can do things and help our team be better. The result is he wants to win football games, and I'm on the same page with him. I'm happy to be playing for him, and hopefully we'll go out there and start off with a bang this year."