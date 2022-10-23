Inactives: Rashod Bateman Is Back Against Browns

Oct 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102322-Bateman
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens have their top wide receiver back as Rashod Bateman will play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing the past two games with a foot injury.

Bateman was a limited practice participant throughout the week and said Friday that it was up to coaches on whether he played.

Bateman was on the field early Sunday going through a workout in front of Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and team medical staff.

It's been a frustrating injury for Bateman, who missed the first five games of his rookie season and entered this year with lofty expectations. Bateman started the season hot and ranks third in the NFL with 22.1 yards per catch.

Besides Bateman, the Ravens' inactives list dished out even more good news Sunday.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will also play after being added to the injury report Saturday due to illness. It's his third game of the season and he's been a big part of the Ravens' improved offensive line play.

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston will also play after missing the past three games due to a groin injury. That's a boost to the Ravens' pass rush as Houston is tied for the third-most sacks on the team (2.0).

Right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are active. Moses hasn't missed a game since 2014. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active as expected after getting a couple rest days this week.

Running back Gus Edwards was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday and Justin Hill (hamstring) is active after missing the past two games. They and Kenyan Drake will lead the Ravens' running game with J.K. Dobbins placed on injured reserve.

Gameday Arrivals: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Check out the Ravens' arrival at M&T Bank Stadium for their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns

RB Gus Edwards
1 / 36

RB Gus Edwards

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
2 / 36

WR Devin Duvernay

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
3 / 36

OLB David Ojabo

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
4 / 36

CB Marlon Humphrey

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) TE Isaiah Likely, QB Anthony Brown, & TE Mark Andrews
5 / 36

(From left to right) TE Isaiah Likely, QB Anthony Brown, & TE Mark Andrews

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LS Nick Moore
6 / 36

LS Nick Moore

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters
7 / 36

CB Marcus Peters

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
JP207403
8 / 36
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/C Patrick Mekari
9 / 36

G/C Patrick Mekari

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Kristian Welch
10 / 36

LB Kristian Welch

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
11 / 36

S Geno Stone

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
12 / 36

T Daniel Faalele

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion Williams
13 / 36

CB Damarion Williams

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) DE Brent Urban & RB Justice Hill
14 / 36

(From left to right) DE Brent Urban & RB Justice Hill

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Devon Kennard
15 / 36

OLB Devon Kennard

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
16 / 36

S Kyle Hamilton

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
17 / 36

DT Justin Madubuike

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) WR Desean Jackson, Keith Williams, & WR Tyland Wallace
18 / 36

(From left to right) WR Desean Jackson, Keith Williams, & WR Tyland Wallace

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phillips
19 / 36

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
20 / 36

C Tyler Linderbaum

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Chuck Clark
21 / 36

S Chuck Clark

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens
22 / 36

DB Brandon Stephens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Malik Harrison
23 / 36

ILB Malik Harrison

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
24 / 36

T Morgan Moses

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ronnie Stanley
25 / 36

LT Ronnie Stanley

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
26 / 36

DT Broderick Washington

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Josh Bynes
27 / 36

ILB Josh Bynes

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Kenyan Drake
28 / 36

RB Kenyan Drake

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
29 / 36

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Daryl Worley
30 / 36

CB Daryl Worley

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/C Trystan Colon
31 / 36

G/C Trystan Colon

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QB Tyler Huntley & WR Binjimen Victor
32 / 36

(From left to right) QB Tyler Huntley & WR Binjimen Victor

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Calais Campbell
33 / 36

DE Calais Campbell

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Mike Davis
34 / 36

RB Mike Davis

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) CB Kevon Seymour & S Ar'Darius Washington
35 / 36

(From left to right) CB Kevon Seymour & S Ar'Darius Washington

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser
36 / 36

OLB Tyus Bowser

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Ravens' inactives are wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, outside linebacker A.J. Klein, guard Ben Cleveland and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Wide receiver James Proche II is active over Wallace and Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Proche will see more action. Cleveland (foot) returned to practice this week but isn't ready to play yet or isn't needed with good interior offensive line depth. Klein gets bumped out with Houston returning.

The Ravens moved outside linebacker Devon Kennard up from the practice squad and veteran cornerback Daryl Worley got the nod over the rookie Armour-Davis.

The Browns will have veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Cleveland is without two Pro Bowlers, however, in cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Wyatt Teller. Veteran linebacker Deion Jones has been activated and will play in his first game after being acquired via trade. The Browns are hoping he can improve their 24th-ranked run defense.

Related Content

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens host the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 7

The Ravens will hope the Falcons can pull off another upset win this weekend.

news

Ravens Activate Gus Edwards; J.K. Dobbins Placed on Injured Reserve

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) has been added to the injury list and is questionable vs. Cleveland.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Pass Rush Has Been Better Than Many Expected

Travis Jones is a rookie to watch. Avoiding fourth-quarter turnovers will help Lamar Jackson return to MVP play.

news

News & Notes: Reunion and Gameday for Josh Bynes, Justin Tucker

The Ravens are factoring upcoming Thursday Night Football into this week's roster decisions. Rashod Bateman is glad to have DeSean Jackson.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard return to practice. Justin Houston ends the week on the sideline. Could Gus Edwards make his debut this Sunday?

news

Stacked Defensive Line Is Leading the Way, Top-Ranked Browns Up Next

The Browns are the league's No. 1 rushing attack and Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 10/21: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are a unanimous pick to beat the Browns. The Ravens are a different team with Rashod Bateman on the field. An analytics model projects the Ravens to win nine games.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards 'Is Looking Really Good'

Marlon Humphrey explains his cryptic tweet. Ben Powers is quietly having a strong season. Mike Macdonald says the No. 3 corner is an open competition.

Find Tickets
Advertising