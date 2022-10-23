Inactives: Rashod Bateman Is Back Against Browns

The Ravens' inactives are wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, outside linebacker A.J. Klein, guard Ben Cleveland and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Wide receiver James Proche II is active over Wallace and Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Proche will see more action. Cleveland (foot) returned to practice this week but isn't ready to play yet or isn't needed with good interior offensive line depth. Klein gets bumped out with Houston returning.

The Ravens moved outside linebacker Devon Kennard up from the practice squad and veteran cornerback Daryl Worley got the nod over the rookie Armour-Davis.