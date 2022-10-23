Inactives: Rashod Bateman Is Back Against Browns

The Ravens have their top wide receiver back as Rashod Bateman will play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after missing the past two games with a foot injury.
Bateman was a limited practice participant throughout the week and said Friday that it was up to coaches on whether he played.
Bateman was on the field early Sunday going through a workout in front of Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and team medical staff.
It's been a frustrating injury for Bateman, who missed the first five games of his rookie season and entered this year with lofty expectations. Bateman started the season hot and ranks third in the NFL with 22.1 yards per catch.
Besides Bateman, the Ravens' inactives list dished out even more good news Sunday.
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will also play after being added to the injury report Saturday due to illness. It's his third game of the season and he's been a big part of the Ravens' improved offensive line play.
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston will also play after missing the past three games due to a groin injury. That's a boost to the Ravens' pass rush as Houston is tied for the third-most sacks on the team (2.0).
Right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are active. Moses hasn't missed a game since 2014. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active as expected after getting a couple rest days this week.
Running back Gus Edwards was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday and Justin Hill (hamstring) is active after missing the past two games. They and Kenyan Drake will lead the Ravens' running game with J.K. Dobbins placed on injured reserve.
Check out the Ravens' arrival at M&T Bank Stadium for their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns
The Ravens' inactives are wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, outside linebacker A.J. Klein, guard Ben Cleveland and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Wide receiver James Proche II is active over Wallace and Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week that Proche will see more action. Cleveland (foot) returned to practice this week but isn't ready to play yet or isn't needed with good interior offensive line depth. Klein gets bumped out with Houston returning.
The Ravens moved outside linebacker Devon Kennard up from the practice squad and veteran cornerback Daryl Worley got the nod over the rookie Armour-Davis.
The Browns will have veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Cleveland is without two Pro Bowlers, however, in cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Wyatt Teller. Veteran linebacker Deion Jones has been activated and will play in his first game after being acquired via trade. The Browns are hoping he can improve their 24th-ranked run defense.