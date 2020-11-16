Injuries and Patriots Too Much for Ravens' Run Defense

The Ravens were coming off a strong defensive performance in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, when Fort and Marlon Humphrey didn't play and Campbell was injured in the first quarter. But New England had its way on the ground Sunday night, and the Ravens did not use injuries as an excuse.

Harbaugh said Baltimore expected the Patriots to be run-heavy, and the Ravens' early injuries and weather played even more into that.

"It wasn't any scheme thing," Harbaugh said. "On the inside runs, those are just plays where you've got to play better. That's not something that we are okay with at all. We might have lined up in a different front a few times in the second half. We might have moved a guy here and there. Those are just adjustments that we made but those aren't keys.