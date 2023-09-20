Presented by

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

Sep 20, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens have eight key absences as they kick off practice for their Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

These players were not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice open to media:

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney
  • RB Justice Hill
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
  • OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
  • C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
  • LT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
  • S Marcus Williams (pectoral)

It's unknown what the issue might be with Clowney and Hill, as both finished Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

Hill got the start and lion's share of snaps in the backfield. He rushed for 41 yards and caught three passes. It also could just be a veteran day off for Clowney after he played 46 and 47 snaps, respectively, in the first two games.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's not long-term injuries for Beckham or Oweh, though he declined to offer specifics.

Humphrey has been out for more than a month after getting foot surgery and needs at least some practice time to ramp up before he plays.

Stanley and Linderbaum are week-to-week after suffering their injuries in Week 1. Veterans Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher stepped in quite well for them in the Week 2 win over the Bengals.

While Williams isn't having surgery and won't go on injured reserve, there's a “vague timeframe” for his return, Harbaugh said Monday.

