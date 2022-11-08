News & Notes: Gus Edwards and Others Expected Back After Bye

Nov 08, 2022 at 03:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Taking a three-game winning streak into their bye week, the Ravens now have more time to get their injured players healthier.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) sat out Monday night's victory over the Saints, but Head Coach John Harbaugh expects the physical running back to return after the bye to face the Panthers in Week 11.

"Gus will be back next game, that's the plan," Harbaugh said during his Tuesday press conference.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson played 11 snaps during his Ravens debut, was targeted twice and caught one pass for 16 yards. Another reception was negated by a penalty for an illegal man downfield. Jackson injured his hamstring, but Harbaugh said, "He should be fine coming back from the bye."

Jason Pierre-Paul 'Tweaked' Ankle Against the Saints

The bye week comes at a good time for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who "tweaked" his ankle during the Saints game, according to Harbaugh. Pierre-Paul played a season-low seven snaps, as the Ravens decided to take a cautious approach. Outside linebacker Justin Houston was the defensive star of the game with 2.5 sacks and an interception, and the Ravens didn't allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter of their 27-13 victory.

Harbaugh opted not to play Pierre-Paul after his injury with the defense performing so well.

"He kind of tweaked his ankle a little bit," Harbaugh said. "Nothing too serious, it just wasn't something that we felt like we wanted to challenge too much with the way the game was going. He should be fine coming back from the bye."

The outside linebacker rotation is as deep as it's been all season, with Tyus Bowser making his season debut against the Saints after returning from his Achilles injury. After the bye, second-round pick David Ojabo could be ready to make his season debut against the Carolina Panthers.

"It's really a good problem to have, in the sense that we're adding these guys," Harbaugh said. "Ojabo maybe on the horizon at some point – or not maybe; he will be. It's a good thing."

Marcus Williams Still on Track to Return 'Sometime in December'

Ravens starting safety Marcus Williams has been on injured reserve since dislocating his wrist Oct. 9 against the Bengals, but Harbaugh said Williams' recovery is going well.

"He's looking good; it's just one of those deals where it's a bone that has to heal," Harbaugh said. "It's pretty straightforward as long as there's no setbacks. There have been no setbacks so far and I think it's sometime in December, is when they expect him back. We'll see, but so far so good."

Geno Stone has taken over for Williams in the starting lineup next to Chuck Clark and the tandem has performed well.

"Chuck and Geno are playing at a high level," Harbaugh said. "Both of those guys are just playing super football."

Players Will be Off Until Monday

Harbaugh said the coaches would remain in the office this week before taking a weekend break, but the players will be off until Monday following the win.

"We'll work hard, but we'll get away," Harbaugh said. "I joke with the players, it's like they want to get away from us. 'Hey fellows, we want to get away from you too, believe me.'

"We have to do a lot of work the next few days. We have a lot of self-scout work to do. We'll be doing that through the week and then get away on the weekend. The players are coming back Monday. We'll have a practice on Monday, and then they'll be off on Tuesday because that's their day off for the week, and then we'll be into the regular schedule for the Panthers game on Wednesday."

