Ronnie Stanley Looks Forward to Matchup vs. Myles Garrett

Ronnie Stanley is looking forward to Sunday's matchup against Myles Garrett, Cleveland's All-Pro defensive tackle who poses a supreme test for any left tackle.

Garrett has 9.5 sacks and has a strong case to win Defensive Player of the Year. Facing Garrett is a measuring stick for any offense lineman, even one as good as Stanley, a former All-Pro who deals with Garrett twice each season in the AFC North.

"You look forward to these opportunities, one of those games where we have an opportunity to prove the type of player I am and the type of offensive line we are and the type of offense that we are and the type of team that we are," Stanley said.

Baltimore's rushing attack could help neutralize Garrett's effectiveness as a pass rusher. The Ravens had a season-high 298 yards rushing against the Seahawks in Week 9. Running the ball effectively against Cleveland would help keep the Ravens out of obvious passing situations where Garrett can pin his ears back and come after Lamar Jackson. The Ravens limited Garrett to one sack and three quarterback hits during their 28-3 victory in Week 4.