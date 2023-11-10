Ronnie Stanley Looks Forward to Matchup vs. Myles Garrett

Ronnie Stanley is looking forward to Sunday's matchup against Myles Garrett, Cleveland's All-Pro defensive tackle who poses a supreme test for any left tackle.
Garrett has 9.5 sacks and has a strong case to win Defensive Player of the Year. Facing Garrett is a measuring stick for any offense lineman, even one as good as Stanley, a former All-Pro who deals with Garrett twice each season in the AFC North.
"You look forward to these opportunities, one of those games where we have an opportunity to prove the type of player I am and the type of offensive line we are and the type of offense that we are and the type of team that we are," Stanley said.
Baltimore's rushing attack could help neutralize Garrett's effectiveness as a pass rusher. The Ravens had a season-high 298 yards rushing against the Seahawks in Week 9. Running the ball effectively against Cleveland would help keep the Ravens out of obvious passing situations where Garrett can pin his ears back and come after Lamar Jackson. The Ravens limited Garrett to one sack and three quarterback hits during their 28-3 victory in Week 4.
"It's going to be a battle. It's going to be a war," Stanley said. "We know it's going to be a physical game. We know the type of teams that are in our conference. The Browns are a physical team, so we have to bring our A-game."
Stanley on His Quest for Perfection
Stanley has played five straight games since returning from a knee injury earlier this season and wants to play his best football down the stretch.
Stanley played at least 14 games each season from 2017-19 and was an All-Pro in 2019 when the Ravens went a franchise best 14-2. However, a major ankle injury in 2020 changed things for Stanley, who has missed 35 games since then.
Stanley has shown his power this season, like in Week 7 when he blocked Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph through the end zone on a Jackson touchdown run. But Stanley said he wants to play with more consistency after giving up a strip sack last week against the Seahawks.
"I try to be perfect out there," Stanley said. "I try make sure I not only get the job done, but I'm doing it with great technique and every play of the game to be consistent. I think I'm getting better. I'm definitely not where I want to be yet though."
No Update on David Ojabo
Harbaugh was asked about the status of outside linebacker David Ojabo (ankle/knee), who has not returned to practice since being placed on injured reserve Oct. 1. Ojabo has missed the last six games.
Harbaugh said recently that a determination on Ojabo's status could be coming soon.
"I don't have anything to add to that," Harbaugh said.
Garrett Clarifies His Comments About Jackson
Garrett made waves this week on “Up & Adams” when he said he would take Joe Burrow over Jackson right now, even with the Ravens quarterback getting plenty of midseason MVP buzz and next up on the schedule.
Garrett was asked about those comments Friday and further explained his stance.
"Burrow has gone father," Garrett said. "He's produced at a higher level at this point in his career, even though Lamar has an MVP and he's more dynamic what he does. But I think the results Burrow has come up with speak for themselves. Not saying that can't change any given day, but I give Burrow the nod for what he's been able to accomplish."
A Full Circle Moment Coming for Keaton Mitchell
Keaton Mitchell was a little elementary school kid when he would sometimes chat with Dalvin Tomlinson, then a standout high school player at Henry County High School in McDonough, Ga., and now a defensive tackle for the Browns.
Tomlinson was headed to Alabama to play college football, and everyone thought he would land in the NFL. Mitchell's mom had the same vision for her son.
Assuming Mitchell (hamstring/questionable) plays, they'll meet Sunday, as Tomlinson will try to slow down the Ravens' rookie speedster who is coming off a breakout game.
But while Mitchell's mom may have seen this full-circle moment coming, Mitchell didn't. He said he started playing football when he was 6, but he wasn't dusting people back then.
"I wasn't always the fastest kid. I just started getting my speed, for real, in recent years," Mitchell said. "I liked soccer."