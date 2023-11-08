Late for Work: Myles Garrett Says He'd Take Joe Burrow Over Lamar Jackson

During the conversation, Adams said she believes Garrett has sacked Jackson four times. Garrett seemed surprised.

"Only four?" he replied.

In the Ravens' 28-3 win at Cleveland in Week 4, Jackson completed 15-of-19 (79 percent) for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns. Garrett had one sack. He has seven career sacks against the Ravens, but not all have been on Jackson.

Analyst Disses Jackson for Having Nine TD Passes

There have been countless bad takes on Jackson over the years, but this one from Fox Sports analyst and former NFL head coach Eric Mangini is among the worst.

Mangini pushed back on the narrative that Jackson has improved as a passer and is thriving in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

"I love his completion percentage. I think it's fantastic. I don't love his nine [passing] touchdowns," Mangini said. "In his MVP year, he had 36 touchdowns. When you look at it, he's got the same amount of sacks as he had last year; he's carrying the ball the same amount as he was in the past; his interception rate is essentially the same.

"I know we want to look at this and say Lamar has changed dramatically as a passer, but, OK, if nine touchdowns through nine games is the benchmark when we've seen him throw 36 touchdowns through 16 games, I'd say that we're really not hitting on all cylinders."

Talk about oversimplification. It appears that Mangini's analysis is based on looking at the stat sheet and not watching any film.

Sure, stats play a role in the MVP race, but so should what your eyes tell you. Regardless of the number of touchdowns he has been directly involved in, Jackson has masterfully orchestrated an offense that has scored 106 points in its past three games (35.3 average).