Odafe Oweh Poised to Return vs. Lions, Marcus Williams Ruled Out

The Ravens are tied for the NFL lead in sacks and one of their best outside linebackers is poised to return for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.

Odafe Oweh practiced fully Thursday and Friday in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for the past four games. He does not have an injury designation going into the game, meaning he's physically good to go.

"He looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Oweh's week of practice. "It was good to see him back out there."

Oweh got off to a strong start against the Texans in Week 1 but suffered his injury the following week in Cincinnati. He would step in alongside Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy as the Ravens' top outside linebackers against a formidable Lions offensive line.

The Ravens only ruled out two players – safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) – for Sunday's game. Everybody else practiced fully Friday, which was more of a walk-through practice. It's the healthiest the Ravens have been all season.

"I thought the best thing to do was [to] get a good mental sweat [and] try to really be focused on what we're doing assignment-wise and get ready for Sunday," Harbaugh said.

With Williams out, Stone will again start alongside Kyle Hamilton, a role he is accustomed to at this point. Stone is tied for the league lead with three interceptions.

Three defensive rotational players, defensive end Brent Urban (neck stinger), cornerback Ronald Darby (illness), and linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion) don't have an injury designation and are good to play against the Lions.

Darby came down with an illness this week that knocked him out of practice Thursday, but he was back on the field Friday.

Lions Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs Will Handle the 'Load'

Lions leading running back, David Montgomery, has been ruled out with a rib injury, pushing rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs into a prominent role.

Though Gibbs missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, he will play and won't be eased into action. Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said the No. 12-overall pick will handle the "load" against the Ravens.

"I'd like to say we'll be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him, so we'll go as far as he can take us," Campbell said. "He's ready."

Gibbs has top-notch speed and is a dangerous threat out of the backfield. While Montgomery leads the Lions with 385 rushing yards and six touchdowns, Gibbs has a higher per carry average (4.6 to 4.1 yards). He's also caught 14 passes for 70 yards. The Alabama product is looking for his first touchdown.

"We watched him in college, obviously, and he's very talented, a very elusive, tough, hard running back," Harbaugh said. "The snaps he's taken so far for the Lions have been the same, and he's very versatile. [He] can do everything they can do in the backfield, lines up as a receiver, a lot of screens – all those things."

Two key Lions rookies, tight end Sam LaPorta (calf) and defensive back Brian Branch (ankle), were full practice participants Friday and carry no injury designation into the game, meaning they'll play. LaPorta has the third-most receiving yards (325) of any tight end in the league.