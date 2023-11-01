Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens safety Marcus Williams returned to practice Wednesday, his first practice since going down with a hamstring injury in London.
Williams' return would give the Ravens an abundance of safety talent and spark interesting conversations about how to use them all. His replacement, Geno Stone, leads the NFL with five interceptions. Kyle Hamilton is a versatile mainstay.
When healthy, Williams is one of the Ravens' best defensive players. He was also dealing with a pectoral injury before the hamstring but was playing well despite physical limitations. Williams was doing tackling drills early in Wednesday's practice.
Six Ravens players were not spotted at the start of Wednesday's practice: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Gus Edwards, offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that there were no serious injuries coming out of the Ravens' win in Arizona. Edwards is coming off a heavy workload of 21 touches and Oweh has been dealing with an ankle issue.
Safety Daryl Worley also returned to practice Wednesday as he was designated to return from injure reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Worley suffered a shoulder injury in the Ravens' Week 4 win in Cleveland.