Marcus Williams Questionable, Morgan Moses Doubtful to Play vs. Seahawks

Raves right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium, but don't rule him out.

Moses didn't practice all week but Head Coach John Harbaugh said, considering Moses' experience, "there's no doubt" that he can play Sunday without practicing at all.

"We just have to see how it feels," Harbaugh said. "He wanted to practice today, [but] we just nixed that. That's the kind of guy Morgan is, he's old school. He wants to get out there."

If Moses isn't able to play, the Ravens would turn to veteran Patrick Mekari at right tackle.

The Ravens could have a "good problem" on their hands as safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) is questionable to play. Williams was a limited practice participant every day this week, his first week of practice since missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

"He did well. Hamstrings are tricky," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see going into the game. [It'll] probably be right up to it. We'll see where he's at."

Even with NFL interceptions leader Geno Stone playing so well with an interception in three straight games, the Ravens would still love to have Williams added back in, especially considering Geno Smith's penchant for taking deep shots down the field.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and guard Ben Cleveland returned to practice Friday from illnesses. Ya-Sin is questionable to play. Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was a full practice participant all week and has been removed from the injury report, indicating he's good to go.

Running back Gus Edwards (toe), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will all play after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

Safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) could return from injured reserve, as he was a full practice participant all week and the Ravens have an open spot on their 53-man roster. He's listed as questionable.