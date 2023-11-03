Presented by

Marcus Williams Questionable, Morgan Moses Doubtful to Play vs. Seahawks

Nov 03, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11323wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses

Raves right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium, but don't rule him out.

Moses didn't practice all week but Head Coach John Harbaugh said, considering Moses' experience, "there's no doubt" that he can play Sunday without practicing at all.

"We just have to see how it feels," Harbaugh said. "He wanted to practice today, [but] we just nixed that. That's the kind of guy Morgan is, he's old school. He wants to get out there."

If Moses isn't able to play, the Ravens would turn to veteran Patrick Mekari at right tackle.

The Ravens could have a "good problem" on their hands as safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) is questionable to play. Williams was a limited practice participant every day this week, his first week of practice since missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

"He did well. Hamstrings are tricky," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see going into the game. [It'll] probably be right up to it. We'll see where he's at."

Even with NFL interceptions leader Geno Stone playing so well with an interception in three straight games, the Ravens would still love to have Williams added back in, especially considering Geno Smith's penchant for taking deep shots down the field.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and guard Ben Cleveland returned to practice Friday from illnesses. Ya-Sin is questionable to play. Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was a full practice participant all week and has been removed from the injury report, indicating he's good to go.

Running back Gus Edwards (toe), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will all play after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

Safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) could return from injured reserve, as he was a full practice participant all week and the Ravens have an open spot on their 53-man roster. He's listed as questionable.

The Seahawks listed four players as questionable: starting guards Phil Haynes (calf) and Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee), nose tackle Austin Faoliu (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee).

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Impressed By Kyle Hamilton's Strides in Year 2

Walk though practices on Friday have been working for the Ravens. John Harbaugh would be in favor of pushing back the trade deadline.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens (6-2) will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they host the Seahawks (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

How Brandon Stephens Went From a Running Back to a Top-Notch Starting Cornerback

Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens bet on himself and that bet is paying off.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Seahawks

The vast majority of pundits are picking the Ravens to beat the Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Seahawks Game

ESPN pundit says the Ravens have 'no glaring roster holes.' Roquan Smith is a 'big fan' of Mike Macdonald's aggressive style.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Looking at the Big Picture Amidst Slower-Than-Expected Start

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for his first touchdown and a breakout game.
news

Four Ravens Return to Practice

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and Odafe Oweh all returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was out for a second straight day. 
news

Why Justin Madubuike Is Having a Breakout Season

Having a career season in a contract year, Justin Madubuike is having a breakout season to lead the Ravens' NFL-leading sack attack.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Seahawks

The Ravens begin a three-game homestand against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
news

Late for Work: Two Factors That Could Determine How Ravens Fare Against Tough Second-Half Schedule

Analytics projections have the Ravens finishing as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Mike Macdonald is named a potential candidate for the Raiders' head coach job.
news

Rashod Bateman Feels He's 'Getting Back to His Old Self, Maybe Even Better'

John Harbaugh believes the Ravens have everything they need after not making a deadline deal. Lamar Jackson says opponents are holding Odell Beckham Jr. because they have to. The Ravens are wary of Seattle's wide receivers.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising