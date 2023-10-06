Multiple Ravens Set to Return vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams Could Both Return to Secondary

The Ravens haven't had Marlon Humphrey (foot) for a game yet this season and Marcus Williams (pectoral) has been sidelined since Week 1.

Humphrey practiced fully for the first time Friday, a sign that he could be ramping up for game action after returning to the practice field for the first time since mid-August on Wednesday.

Williams was a full practice participant and was removed from the final injury report, meaning he's physically ready to go.

This could be the strongest the Ravens' secondary has been all season, as Humphrey and Williams would join a cast that has more than held its own without arguably its best cornerback and safety.

Morgan Moses' Streak in Jeopardy, Ronnie Stanley a 'Strong Possibility' to Play

Morgan Moses has played in 134 straight games, dating all the way back to his rookie season in 2014. That's in jeopardy this week, as Moses is doubtful to play due to his shoulder injury suffered in Cleveland.

Moses practiced on a limited basis on Thursday but didn't take the field Friday.

The Ravens could move veteran Patrick Mekari to right tackle if Stanley returns. Stanley told reporters Thursday that there’s a “strong possibility” that he plays and is listed as questionable to play. Stanley didn't practice Friday, but he logged back-to-back full practices Wednesday and Thursday.

The other option is second-year blocker Daniel Faalele, who would be making his second start.

The strength of the Steelers defense is outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. One of the best pass rushers in the game, Watt (6.0 sacks so far) lines up over the right tackle, so whoever lines up there will have a major challenge.

Ravens Rule Out Odafe Oweh, Daryl Worley

The only two Ravens who didn't practice at all this week are outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and safety Daryl Worley. Both have been ruled out.

Oweh will miss his third straight game after being injured in Cincinnati. Worley will be out after suffering a shoulder injury early in last week's game in Cleveland.

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Play, Highsmith Questionable

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett logged another full practice Friday and is set to play against the Ravens after suffering a knee bone bruise last week. He was removed from the injury report.

However, Highsmith is questionable after popping on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury. He was limited in Friday's practice. Losing him would be a significant loss to Pittsburgh's defense and would push fourth-round rookie Nick Herbig into action.

The Steelers have injury issues on their offensive line. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) and right guard James Daniels (groin) have been ruled out. Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow) will play after not practicing Wednesday.