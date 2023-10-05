Ronnie Stanley Says a 'Strong Possibility' He Plays vs. Steelers

Ronnie Stanley said there's a "strong possibility" he plays Sunday in Pittsburgh, a welcomed development with a pair of premier pass rushers on the horizon.

The Ravens' All- Pro left tackle has missed the past three games due to a knee injury when a Texans defender rolled into his lower leg. He practiced fully for the first time since early September on Wednesday and had another full practice Thursday.

"We know what this game means to us as a franchise and as a team. No one takes it lightly. We're trying to get as much firepower out there as possible," Stanley said.

The strength of the Steelers defense is at edge rusher. T.J. Watt, who lines up over the right tackle, is tied for the league lead with 6.0 sacks so far. On the other side is Alex Highsmith, who has just 1.0 sack so far this season but logged 14.5 last year.

Stanley said he and the Ravens' medical staff were trying to get him back on the field last week for the game in Cleveland but it "just wasn't there yet." He gave it a try with back-to-back limited practices last week.

Stanley has missed 35 games since suffering a major ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He's played in 19 games over that span.

"Definitely after the past couple years, it's always difficult to miss games," Stanley said. "But it could always be worse. I'm just happy I'm still here, able to come back for the season, and continue our Super Bowl run."

The Ravens offensive line has been buoyed by veteran Patrick Mekari at left tackle for the past three games. When Morgan Moses went down with a shoulder injury midway through last week's game, Daniel Faalele and Mekari were the Ravens' offensive tackles against another fearsome pass rushing duo in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, and they made it work.

Baltimore got more good news Thursday when Moses returned to the field for practice.

"They've done a great job," Stanley said of his replacements. "Credit to Pat for his commitment to this and everything he's done. There's a lot of time that he's playing at an All-Pro level."

