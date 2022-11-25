Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Is Out, Five Questionable vs. Jaguars

Nov 25, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112522-WPWN
Joey Pulone/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QB Lamar Jackson & OT Stanley

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was ruled out Friday for Week 12 against the Jaguars.

Stanley did not practice all week after limping off the field during the second half of Baltimore's victory over the Carolina Panthers. He did not make enough progress during the week to be ready for Sunday's game, but this most recent injury to his left ankle is not considered long-term after an MRI was taken during the week.

Patrick Mekari will likely start at left tackle although Harbaugh indicated others would see action. Rookie Daniel Faalele has also played left tackle this season.

"That's why we signed him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Mekari. "He earned it, every position he's ever played, he played well. He'll play well again in this game. He won't be the only one playing. We're going to be working guys in."

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) also did not practice all week but is listed as questionable.

Starting wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) were limited in practice Friday for the first time all week and are questionable.

Two other Ravens listed as questionable are trending in the right direction and were full participants on Friday, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee). Robinson returned to practice after missing Thursday and is coming off his best game of the season (nine catches, 128 yards) against the Panthers.

Harbaugh said he was "hopeful" Edwards would play against Jacksonville after missing the last two games.

"I'm optimistic again this week, like I was last week," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see, but I feel good about it."

Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and said he would play against the Jaguars. Jackson did not practice on Wednesday but said the injury was improving.

"It's getting better. I'm going to be good for Sunday," Jackson said.

Asked if the hip injury hampered him against the Panthers, Jackson said, "It was alright. We won."

Rookie cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis (hip) is out and will miss his second straight game.

The Jaguars did not report any injuries and are healthy for Sunday's game.

