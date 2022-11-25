Lamar Jackson Says His Hip Is Feeling Better

Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday but practiced fully Thursday and Friday as he prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Jackson said it's a different ailment than he had earlier this season but that "it's good, though."
"It's getting better. I'm going to be good for Sunday," Jackson said.
Asked whether his hip was bothering him in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, Jackson indicated that it was to some degree.
"It was alright. We won," he said.
Against the Panthers, Jackson still connected on 24 of 33 passes for a season-high 72.7 completion percentage. Penalties and miscues in the red zone held them to just one touchdown, however, and Jackson is eager to change that when asked what he thinks the offense needs to improve.
"Scoring points. That's the only thing I see – just scoring points," Jackson said. "[If] we score points [and] our defense keeps giving us the ball back, there's not telling what we can do."