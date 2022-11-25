Lamar Jackson Says His Hip Is Feeling Better

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112522-JacksonHip
Nick Wass/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday but practiced fully Thursday and Friday as he prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Jackson said it's a different ailment than he had earlier this season but that "it's good, though."

"It's getting better. I'm going to be good for Sunday," Jackson said.

Asked whether his hip was bothering him in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, Jackson indicated that it was to some degree.

"It was alright. We won," he said.

Against the Panthers, Jackson still connected on 24 of 33 passes for a season-high 72.7 completion percentage. Penalties and miscues in the red zone held them to just one touchdown, however, and Jackson is eager to change that when asked what he thinks the offense needs to improve.

"Scoring points. That's the only thing I see – just scoring points," Jackson said. "[If] we score points [and] our defense keeps giving us the ball back, there's not telling what we can do."

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Is Out, Five Questionable vs. Jaguars

Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Isaiah Likely (ankle) are questionable after being limited on Friday.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards Feels He's 'Made a Lot of Progress'

Pat Mekari is ready to step in, but he won't be the only one. John Harbaugh says Michigan-Ohio State is college football's best rivalry.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Jaguars, Week 12

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Pundit Picks: Baltimore Sun Split on Ravens-Jaguars Winner

The Ravens are the favorite, but some pundits are predicting an upset.

news

Late for Work 11/25: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Jaguars Game

Baltimore is a near unanimous pick to win at Jacksonville. Searching for consistency on offense.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Jaguars

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (7-3) host the Jaguars (3-7) Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Late for Work 11/24: Keyshawn Johnson: Ravens' Offensive Style Is 'Portable in Playoffs'

Josh Oliver has emerged as an unsung hero for the Ravens. Can Odafe Oweh still become a –'game-wrecker' this season?

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton Considered Day-to-Day

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is like 'Alvin Kamara but faster.' Calais Campbell has 98 career sacks and could get No. 100 against his former team. Devin Duvernay remains ready despite fewer touches in recent weeks.

news

Marcus Williams Returns to Practice, Won't Play Sunday

Starting safety Marcus Williams, who has not played since suffering a dislocated wrist in Week 5, returned to practice on Wednesday.

news

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Hip Issue, Will Play in Jacksonville

The Ravens are without Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton and others. DeSean Jackson is back.

news

Mailbag: Why Was the Offense Flat Coming Out of the Bye?

Could Roquan Smith-Patrick Queen be the best linebacker duo in the league? When are Marcus Williams and JK Dobbins coming back? What's the latest on Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Hamilton?

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising