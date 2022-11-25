Lamar Jackson Says His Hip Is Feeling Better

Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday but practiced fully Thursday and Friday as he prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Jackson said it's a different ailment than he had earlier this season but that "it's good, though."

"It's getting better. I'm going to be good for Sunday," Jackson said.

Asked whether his hip was bothering him in the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, Jackson indicated that it was to some degree.