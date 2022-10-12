Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants: Rashod Bateman, Ronnie Stanley Not Practicing

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Stanley was listed as a rest day and not injury related. Stanley made his debut against Cincinnati and played 22 snaps at a high level. He didn't express any kind of setback in the game.

"Everything feels good. A little soreness, but nothing major," Stanley said. "I think it's only going to get better from here."

The Ravens have been giving other players returning from major injuries the day off on Wednesday, including cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Bateman missed Sunday's game against the Bengals and has not practiced since suffering a foot injury midway through the Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Devin Duvernay and others stepped up well against the Bengals, but the Ravens are hopeful that their top wide receiver can return soon.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman "might be able to come back" this week.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), running back Justice Hill (hamstring) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) are not yet back to practice. Houston hasn't practiced the past two weeks.

The Ravens do have reinforcements on the way, however, as Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both practiced for the first time this season. Harbaugh said Ojabo will not play this week, but that it's too early to rule out Bowser for Sunday's Giants game.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell got his traditional veteran day off.

Giants Have Lengthy Injury List

The Giants have 14 players on their injury report, twice as many as Baltimore.

Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) didn't practice. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was limited.

Starting defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) were limited. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee/neck) and backup cornerback Darnay Holmes (quad) were also limited. Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot) didn't practice.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is not having any issues throwing after getting a bloody hand last weekend.

