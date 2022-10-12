Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo Return to Practice

Two players expected to boost Baltimore's pass rush are moving closer to action, as outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo returned to practice Wednesday for the first time this season.

Bowser has been on the PUP list, while Ojabo has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.

Bowser suffered a torn Achilles during the 2021 season finale against the Steelers. He led the team with seven sacks last year and had his best all-around season with 59 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Bowser is an effective player in a variety of ways as a pass rusher, pass defender and run stopper and his return would give Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald another versatile chess piece on defense.