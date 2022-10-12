Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo Return to Practice

Two players expected to boost Baltimore's pass rush are moving closer to action, as outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo returned to practice Wednesday for the first time this season.
Bowser has been on the PUP list, while Ojabo has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.
Bowser suffered a torn Achilles during the 2021 season finale against the Steelers. He led the team with seven sacks last year and had his best all-around season with 59 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Bowser is an effective player in a variety of ways as a pass rusher, pass defender and run stopper and his return would give Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald another versatile chess piece on defense.
Ojabo was Baltimore's second-round pick in the draft and would have been a first-round pick had he not torn his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day in March. Ojabo had 11 sacks and 35 tackles for the Wolverines last season, playing for Macdonald who was Michigan's defensive coordinator. The Ravens hope Ojabo's talent and familiarity with Macdonald's scheme will accelerate his learning curve as a rookie.
Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul have carried a heavy load this season playing the majority of snaps at outside linebacker. Odafe has played more snaps (299) than any outside linebacker on the team, and in his two games since signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul has played 86% and 71% of the defensive snaps respectively. Houston played a combined 93 snaps in the first two games before suffering a groin injury against the Patriots that has sidelined him for two games.
Baltimore is tied for 12th in the NFL with 11 sacks, led by Houston (two sacks), Justin Madubuike (1.5) and Patrick Queen (1.5). The Ravens believe their defense is rounding into form following Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Bengals, and Bowser and Ojabo will add more manpower at outside linebacker whenever they are ready to return.
In another roster move, veteran cornerback Daryl Worley has been re-signed to the practice squad.