Injury Updates on C.J. Mosley, Ronnie Stanley and Others

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided injury updates on several Ravens Monday afternoon, including Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Well, actually, the Mosley update is more of a non-update, as Harbaugh did not specify any timetable for the linebacker's return after he suffered a bone bruise in Thursday night's game.

"Just what was reported. It's a bone bruise. That's good news," Harbaugh said. "It wasn't a structural issue. We'll just see how that thing comes along and keep our fingers crossed."

After Thursday night's game, Harbaugh said the extra rest could help Mosley if he were to return against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

The exact location and severity of the bruise will impact how long it will take for Mosley to return, and don't expect Harbaugh to divulge much information.

Another key injury in Thursday's game was to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was not on the field for the Ravens' final 12 offensive snaps. Rookie Orlando Brown Jr. was inserted at right tackle and James Hurst bumped to left tackle.

After the game, Stanley told reporters that he's "fine" and deferred injury questions to his head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh had some fun with the media about the exchange.

"He did refer to me twice. I appreciate that," Harbaugh said with a smile.

"He said he was fine. Well, we'll just go with that then. He said he's fine, he's fine. We'll see. I don't know, we'll see. I think he's OK, but we'll see."

Harbaugh also said rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (foot stress fracture) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia) will not practice this week, signaling that they will be out for a third straight game.