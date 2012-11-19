Injury Updates On Nine Ravens

The day after a hard-hitting Ravens-Steelers game is typically busy in the training room, and Monday was no different at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The Ravens had a handful of players dealing with injuries on Sunday, and Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on their status during his Monday press conference.

"From an injury standpoint, we had a number of little things happen," Harbaugh said.

The good news for the Ravens is that tight end Dennis Pitta doesn't appear to have any lingering effects after leaving the game with concussion symptoms early in the first quarter.

"During the game he was fine, and at the end of the game he showed no symptoms," Harbaugh said. "He's feeling really good today, so he should be fine."

Pitta will still have to pass a baseline test before returning to practice. He was also tested for a concussion two weeks ago after a big hit during the Raiders game, but that test showed no signs of a concussion.

"He'll have to go through the protocol that we put our guys through," Harbaugh said.

Nose tackle Terrence Cody was surprisingly held out of Sunday's game with an elbow injury after being listed as probable on the final injury report. The injury occurred in practice and the Ravens initially expected he would be able to play, but he wasn't at full strength during pregame warmups.

"We went out in pregame and we thought he was going to be in there, then I got the bad news right before we turned in the numbers," Harbaugh said. "He just could not lock out like he needed to hold off the run game. That's why he didn't go."

The other significant absence along the defensive line was Pernell McPhee, who missed his third-straight game with a thigh injury. McPhee practiced last week and told reporters that he was 100 percent healthy, but Harbaugh made it clear that he never classified McPhee as back to full strength.

"I didn't say he was 100 percent," Harbaugh said. "He's working hard. There was no setback and he's on schedule, very soon. This week is a possibility. Last week, in all fairness, was not a possibility."

While McPhee was out, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata returned to the field Sunday after missing the Raiders game because of a shoulder injury. Ngata was on the field for 54 of the 72 defensive snaps vs the Steelers, and Harbaugh said he "got through it well."

Cornerback Chris Johnson, who was just signed last week, tweaked his hamstring on a punt return and had to leave the game early. Harbaugh plans to monitor his progress throughout the week to see if he will be ready to play on Sunday.

Safety James Ihedigbo had a neck strain, but he "should be fine," Harbaugh said. Having Ihedigbo healthy could be critical for the Ravens, especially if safety Ed Reed's suspension is not overturned for Sunday.

The other minor injuries were Ed Dickson (ankle), Jacoby Jones (ankle) and Dannell Ellerbe (thumb), but Harbaugh did not indicate that any of those were serious.

