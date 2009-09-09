Inside Answers: Chris Carr





*For the latest edition of Inside Answers, where we've taken questions from fans and brought them to a top performer in the Ravens' most-recent game. *

**

Here's cornerback Chris Carr with his answers to your questions. [Ed. note: Questions may have been edited for clarity.]

Charles Thompson, Bakersfield, Calif.: Chris: I'm a big fan since the Oakland days (converted to ravens FROM raiders fan). How's the reunion been with Fabian [Washington]?

Chris Carr:"He was definitely one of my closest friends in Oakland, and that translated to here. He's a great person to be around. Fabian is one of those rare people who gets along with everybody, from all walks of life, all colors and creeds. He's going to have a good time and he's a positive person. That's cool to me."

David Speaks, Baltimore: You are a former Titan who is very similar to the Ravens. What was the main reason that you left the Titans and joined the Ravens?

CC:"It was a style of defense that I wanted to play. You've got two of the greatest players to ever play in Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, so why wouldn't you want to go play with them. The Ravens were good, too. And, they wanted me. It was a no-brainer."

Jesse Myers, Fallston, Md.: How is playing for the Ravens different from playing on other teams? Do the veterans on this defense push you to become better?

CC: "They set a great example, and they treat you with respect. I didn't feel like the new guy. I felt like I've been here for a long time. It breeds respect among everyone, and that makes you want to go out there and play for your teammates. When you all get along, especially with the veterans, when they tell you to do something, you're going to want to do it for them."

Cory Glaze, Baltimore: Hey Chris, first off, looking forward to good things on special teams this year. What are a punt/kick returner's first thoughts when catching the ball and seeing a flock of opposing players bear down on you within three feet of you? Do you immediately decide to take the hit or are you willing to risk backing up a few steps to see if a lane might just open up.

CC:"That's a tough one. If it's a red zone punt, like from the 50 and in, there isn't really any time to think. You'll know, 'Hey, this ball is high, and I don't have any space,' so you'll call a fair catch. If it's a regular punt, it really is a split-second decision. You're back there and really want to take a return, but then you have to decide if you want to return it and potentially get killed. It's a split-second, and you just go with it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Mauro Ramirez, San Miguel, El Salvador: When did you know that you could make it in to the NFL?

CC:"It was my junior year of college. Halfway through, I felt my technique, coupled with my hard work and skill, got to the point to where I knew I was good enough. Growing up, it was just playing the game. If one day it happened, it happened. I never really concentrated on it. Going into college, I was just trying to be a good college player. Then, when I came back for my junior year, things slowed down and I knew I had a good chance."

Don Hefner, Bel Air, Md.: What was the Tennessee Titans attitude/confidence level going into last year's playoff game against the Ravens?

CC:"We were confident. We thought we had a good chance because of a lot of reasons. We beat the Ravens the first time in Baltimore, and we had a home playoff game. We felt like our offense was better, our defense was just as good as theirs, and our special teams were solid. We knew it was going to be close, but we lost."

Billy Slowikowski, Baltimore, Md.: I am a big Boise State football fan have been since the first day I saw that blue field. What's it like to play on that field and what was your first impression when you saw the blue field?