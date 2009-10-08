Inside Answers: Terrell Suggs

Oct 08, 2009 at 07:44 AM
8aaec6d0e42b4086bbcb5d6e13d77ea8.jpg


For the latest edition of Inside Answers, where we've taken questions from fans and brought them to a top performer in the Ravens' most-recent game, h ere's linebacker/defensive end Terrell Suggs with his answers to your questions about Baltimore's loss to the Patriots and the upcoming season.

**

[Ed. note: Questions may have been edited for clarity.]

Steve Malenchak, Clinton, N.J.: Hey Terrell, great game on Sunday. I was just wondering if you think those roughing the passer calls will affect your performance this week? It's obvious that we have gotten a bunch of bad calls over the years in regards to the quarterback, so do you think you'll be less aggressive out there, or just play as you have?

Suggs:"We can't stop being aggressive at all. That's what we say all the time. The way we play means that we are always going to play that same style, week-in and week-out. Some weeks, it's not going to work as good as it did the previous week, but we're just going to keep playing. You have to be aggressive and play your style, because you can get hurt if you don't."

Mike O'Donnell, Baltimore:"T-Sizzle, what is it like going into a game against the Bengals when they actually mean something in this league. Cincy has been non-relevant for years, but they may challenge for the AFC North title this year. I am as shocked as you might be."

Suggs:"Yeah, we haven't had this type of game between these two teams in a long time. But over the years, they've won some, and we've won some. A division game is important no matter who you're playing, so emotions are going to be high regardless. But now that the Bengals are getting hot, they're going to be playing hard. Our crowd is going to be up for it, and so are the Ravens."

Veronica Timmons, Glen Burnie, Md.:"Suggs, I am a huge fan and my son always wears his #55 jersey on Sundays for you. When you get to the quarterback, we cheer the loudest. My question is: what happened on the play when you sacked Tom Brady and got the fumble? Was there a special move set up?"

Suggs:"People don't understand this defense. I think you see us going one way or the other way, and you think it's something crazy. We just had us penetrating the gap inside, and I noticed that they were throwing the ball a lot on first down. They wanted us to get in a high rundown, and they were throwing it. I knew they were going to throw it, so I played run first and came out on his back. There was really nothing to it. It was kind of a guessing game, and I guessed right."

Justin Carter, Baltimore:"How big are defensive touchdowns in games? I mean, does the offense feed off that, too? Can you sense it on the sideline? Thanks for taking my question."

Suggs:"To get a turnover is huge, but to score on defense is precious. It can kill a team's momentum, and it can spark our offense to do something good. I think their next drive was one of those ones we got a penalty on and they ended up scoring on us, and that just goes to show how your luck can change in this game that fast. But, it was huge for us, because a defensive touchdown can really change the outcome of the game."

Jayme Jenkins, Memphis:"You are one of my favorite players! Did you wish you could have gotten that touchdown? Did you have to yell out to your teammates that the ball was loose and is it hard to find the ball at a time like that?"

Suggs:"It's not hard if you see it. I think everybody kind of saw it when I was running at him, so he did a good job of anticipating that. It was pretty great to see him pick the ball up and score for us. You have to give [Dwan] credit for that."

Harris Smith, Asburn, Va.:"T-Sizzle! I always have to defend my Ravens love here in Redskins country, but I know you'll take care of business this weekend. I want to know what your next tattoo will be. Are you going to get the design on your left arm on your right?"

Suggs:"I want to get my kids' names down my side. It's got to be once I tighten up my abs. Got to do some crunches. But, I wanted to show off the names of my kids. I thought one time I might get one on my calf, too. Maybe a Star Wars thing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale

The Ravens announced Friday that Wink Martindale's would no longer be the team's defensive coordinator. 
news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

news

Ravens Bring Back Ben Mason on Reserve/Future Deal

The Ravens originally picked the Michigan fullback/tight end in the fifth round in 2021.
news

Late for Work 1/21: Pundit Predicts Ravens, Lamar Jackson Won't Get Deal Done This Offseason

Can the Ravens afford Bradley Bozeman? The Ravens' 2021 draft haul gets a C-plus. Baltimore is named as a potential landing spot for cornerback Joe Haden.
news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens' 2021 Season 

Some key numbers told the story of the Ravens' 2021 season that ended 8-9 and just short of the playoffs.
news

D'Anton Lynn, Drew Wilkins Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn will be Head Coach of the East squad at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, while Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins will be the team's defensive coordinator.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
news

Late for Work 1/20: Do the Ravens Need to 'Go Big' in the Draft?

Should the Ravens focus on beating the Bengals when constructing the roster? Alejandro Villanueva's contract is named the worst on the Ravens' roster. The Ravens finish the season at No. 1 in special teams rankings.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

Our annual monitoring of all the mock drafts has begun as the Ravens have the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Late for Work 1/19: Ravens Named a 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson

Pundits say rebuilding the defense should be the Ravens' top priority. Could Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray return in 2022? Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh are the Ravens' highest-graded rookies.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising