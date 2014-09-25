Inside Joe Flacco And Steve Smith's Relationship

Flacco has clearly found comfort in throwing to Smith. Smith has the most targets of any player on the team (31), 10 more than Pitta and 12 more than wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Flacco downplayed that it's because of any special "chemistry" he already has with the veteran.

"My job is to hit people when they're open," he said. "So, no matter who it was, if they're getting open, it should be pretty easy, and that's what [Smith] does."

Flacco was asked if he's going to try to get Smith the ball early this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in an effort to get Smith's competitive juices flowing versus his former team. The quarterback turned it into a joke, showing his comfort level.

"If I pay attention to that maniac on Sunday, who knows how I'm going to play?" Flacco said, smiling.

"He's going to want the ball probably every single down, and if I don't get it to him, and I pay attention to how he reacts to that, then I'm going to be in trouble, and I'm going to feel bad, and then we're not going to play the way we should."

Smith and Flacco have a sort of yin-and-yang demeanor on Sundays. Smith talks trash, spins balls after big catches, and generally rages. Flacco's always at the same level. He'll pump his fist and yell after throwing a touchdown, but that's about the only emotion he shows.

Smith took notice of that in the Ravens' first game against Cincinnati. Smith had a rough start with a couple of drops, and other receivers also let the ball hit the turf. Smith expected Flacco to chide the group in an effort to motivate them.

Instead, Flacco just called the play in the huddle and shouted out the usual, "break!"

"I kind of left [the huddle] like, 'That's it?'" Smith said. "I expected someone to step up and be emotional, and it was nothing like that."

Smith responded with an 80-yard touchdown that gave the Ravens a brief lead late in the game.

Smith saw more of Flacco's demeanor last Sunday in Cleveland. The Ravens were in a back-and-forth affair against the Bengals and needed a late fourth-quarter comeback. Flacco and Smith hooked up for the deciding 32-yard gain.