Inspirational One-Handed Linebacker Shaquem Griffin Wants to Be Like Ray Lewis

Griffin pointed out that he doesn't play the same way as the Hall of Fame linebacker – at least not yet – but that it's more about emulating his kind of leadership.

"Not only having relentless effort, and have his team pull with him, but an inspiration," Griffin said.

Griffin certainly inspired those watching his Combine performance.

He's the twin brother of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was a third-round pick a year ago and went on to have a stellar rookie season.

On Sunday, Shaquem, who significantly outweighs his brother, ran the exact same time in the 40-yard dash – 4.38 seconds. It's the fastest time any linebacker has ever recorded at the Combine.

Asked what he was thinking when he stepped up to run, Shaquem said, "Beat my brother."

"He said I couldn't do it," Shaquem explained. "I guess I was against all odds once more."

Griffin also put up an amazing 20 bench press reps while using a prosthetic hand. When he first started training for the Combine, he maxed out at 11.

"Just being able to do that, it was amazing," Griffin said. "Hearing the crowd and getting the juices flowing; I felt it. I didn't know I had it in me."

Griffin is proving he's much more than just a great story. The 2016 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Defensive Player of the Year didn't even get an invite to the Combine until after he wowed everybody at the Senior Bowl last month.