Instant Reaction to Ravens' Day 3 of Draft

 by  Ryan Mink John Eisenberg  &  Clifton Brown
John Eisenberg: The Ravens used Day 3 to bolster their depth, selecting their second offensive lineman, second defensive lineman and second wide receiver of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lower-round picks are less likely to become difference-makers, but these have some interesting qualities. James Proche, a wide receiver, is the only player in this class that the Ravens traded up to get. He has sure hands, returns kicks and could find a role in Baltimore in 2020. One scout described defensive tackle Broderick Washington as a "nasty, tough-minded trench player." What's not to love about that? Ben Bredeson, a guard, was a co-captain at Michigan for two years. He'll compete for a starting job. Known for finding contributors on Day 3, the Ravens might have struck again.

Clifton Brown: The Ravens finished an impressive draft with a solid final day. I like the pick of guard Ben Bredeson in the fourth round, because after Marshal Yanda's retirement the Ravens needed at least two interior linemen in this draft. Getting Broderick Washington in the fifth round may not address an immediate need, but it makes the defensive line deeper.The trade up to get SMU wide receiver James Proche in the sixth round had to please Lamar Jackson. Proche caught almost everything thrown his way in college. and he got open no matter where he lined up. The final pick was also a very logical move, adding safety Geno Smith in the seventh round. Day 3 was a nice finishing touch to a draft that made the Ravens faster, deeper, and more versatile on both sides of the ball.

Garrett Downing: The Ravens have to be happy with how they finished up this draft. They selected players who most analysts seemed to have graded much higher than where the Ravens ultimately took them. A common refrain from the analyst after each Ravens pick was, "Wow, I had thought this guy would get picked much earlier than this." Whether it was offensive lineman Ben Bredesen or the final pick Geno Stone, the Ravens got great value throughout the draft. They also got an exciting potential playmaker in SMU wideout James Proche. He put up huge college numbers and has a chance to develop into a quality target within this offense. Saturday capped off a really solid three days of work, and Eric DeCosta will be getting plenty of praise for what he did in his second draft as general manager.

Ryan Mink: Please, please tell me we're going to have football games this year because I can't wait to see these rookies in action. The Ravens got a lot of team captains, high-character guys on Day 3. Baltimore added even more competition to the offensive line with Ben Bredeson, who is just a rock-solid, no-nonsense Big Ten blocker who came with the Harbaugh stamp of approval. Reminds me of Rick Wagner. Broderick Washington Jr. is another proven leader to help stop the run. Youth on the line was needed. I loved the James Proche pick because he's just a productive baller and can greatly help as a returner, which was needed. Geno Stone could be the next Chuck Clark, an instinctive, smart guy who makes his way on special teams at first.

