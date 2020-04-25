Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 12:59 AM

Instant Reaction to Ravens' Round 3 Selections

Ryan_Mink_2018
Eisenberg_John
Clifton-Brown
 by  Ryan Mink John Eisenberg  &  Clifton Brown
left: Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Austin Gay) right: Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (52) celebrates after a play against Texas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

John Eisenberg: Of the four picks the Ravens made in the third round Friday night, my favorite is Malik Harrison, an inside linebacker from Ohio State. Harrison and Patrick Queen give the Ravens an impressive, new generation at ILB. Another of the picks I like is Devin Duvernay, a wide receiver from Texas who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine. He's an intriguing, new weapon for the offense. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike can bring pressure from the interior. Tyre Phillips could be the interior offensive lineman they needed. What a haul for one round.

Clifton Brown: The Ravens are a faster and deeper team after the third round of this draft. Devin Deverney is another weapon for the offense, and Malik Harrison gives them another young athletic linebacker to join Patrick Queen. I like the inside pass rushing potential of Justin Madubuike, and Tyre Phillips will be given a chance to show he can strengthen the offensive line. It was another good night for the Ravens.

Garrett Downing: The Ravens loved the depth of this year's draft class, which explains why they stocked up on picks in the third round. After trading back from pick No. 60, the Ravens ended up with four third-rounders, which they used to add depth and address remaining needs left on the roster. Justin Madubuike brings some interior pass rush that will allow him to immediately contribute as a rotational player. Malik Harrison is an old-school linebacker who's a perfect fit in the AFC North. With the addition of Queen in the first round and Harrison in the third, linebacker went from a need to a position of strength. Offensively, the Ravens continued the trend of surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson with speed. Devin Duvernay is a home-run threat who will pair well with Hollywood Brown and the rest of the receiving core. And then Tyre Phillips, the final pick of third round, might actually have the best chance of any of Baltimore's Day 2 picks to start immediately. The mauling guard from Mississippi State will compete for the right guard spot vacated by Marshal Yanda.

Ryan Mink: Eric DeCosta loves baseball analogies, so he started this one off with a curveball (J.K. Dobbins) before firing some fastballs down the middle in the third round. The Ravens have long needed a better pass rusher at defensive tackle. Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe will be great ends, but Madubuike can help them inside. Check. Duvernay wasn't on my radar much, to be honest, but he should have been. Big-time speed, big-time production, excellent hands. The Ravens needed a fast slot guy and they got a plug-and-play piece. Harrison is a downhill, run-thumping stud who is a perfect complement to Patrick Queen. I love the idea of those two guys from power programs growing up with each other. Phillps is a very large human whose talent may have been shadowed a bit by playing tackle in college when his best spot is guard. In total, the Ravens started the day taking best player available because it was just too ripe to pass up, then finished by addressing their biggest needs with very strong players. That's a good day.

