Instant Reaction to Ravens' Round 3 Selections

John Eisenberg: Of the four picks the Ravens made in the third round Friday night, my favorite is Malik Harrison, an inside linebacker from Ohio State. Harrison and Patrick Queen give the Ravens an impressive, new generation at ILB. Another of the picks I like is Devin Duvernay, a wide receiver from Texas who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine. He's an intriguing, new weapon for the offense. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike can bring pressure from the interior. Tyre Phillips could be the interior offensive lineman they needed. What a haul for one round.

Clifton Brown: The Ravens are a faster and deeper team after the third round of this draft. Devin Deverney is another weapon for the offense, and Malik Harrison gives them another young athletic linebacker to join Patrick Queen. I like the inside pass rushing potential of Justin Madubuike, and Tyre Phillips will be given a chance to show he can strengthen the offensive line. It was another good night for the Ravens.

Garrett Downing: The Ravens loved the depth of this year's draft class, which explains why they stocked up on picks in the third round. After trading back from pick No. 60, the Ravens ended up with four third-rounders, which they used to add depth and address remaining needs left on the roster. Justin Madubuike brings some interior pass rush that will allow him to immediately contribute as a rotational player. Malik Harrison is an old-school linebacker who's a perfect fit in the AFC North. With the addition of Queen in the first round and Harrison in the third, linebacker went from a need to a position of strength. Offensively, the Ravens continued the trend of surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson with speed. Devin Duvernay is a home-run threat who will pair well with Hollywood Brown and the rest of the receiving core. And then Tyre Phillips, the final pick of third round, might actually have the best chance of any of Baltimore's Day 2 picks to start immediately. The mauling guard from Mississippi State will compete for the right guard spot vacated by Marshal Yanda.