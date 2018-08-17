Norwegian and German Ravens Are Working for the American Football Dream

Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg heard about Vedvik and put him through a private workout at Marshall. He could immediately tell he had special talent, using his 6-foot-3 angular frame to deliver leverage and power. But Vedvik's personality also stood out.

"He's a fine young man," Rosburg said. "He's unique in that he's been on his own in a foreign country for going on six years now. Not too many people have those experiences."

When the NFL draft ended with Vedvik unsurprisingly not selected, multiple teams were interested in his services as an undrafted rookie. Vedvik had a good feeling about Rosburg and the Ravens, and he knew their track record of coaching up and churning out quality specialists.

Wil Lutz, who came to Baltimore as an undrafted kicker in 2016, is entering his third season with the New Orleans Saints. Vedvik and Lutz share the same agent.

Like Lutz, Vedvik has virtually no chance of making the Ravens' 53-man roster. That's just the reality when the most accurate kicker of all time, Justin Tucker, and arguably the league's best punter, Sam Koch, are both on your team.

Vedvik says he doesn't focus on any of that. He made waves with a 70-yard field goal in practice and in two preseason games, he's made three of his four attempts with a miss from 53 yards.

"If you're good enough, you're going to play in this league," Vedvik said. "I'm out here trying to see how much I can close the gap between, Sam, Justin and me. It's more of a personal competition against myself to see how much I can improve."

Vedvik still isn't sure whether he wants to be a kicker or punter. Ultimately, it will probably be settled by whatever team wants to sign him. Rosburg said it's been fun to watch his progress, especially as a placekicker, and it's just a matter of time before he lands a full-time job somewhere else.

"He has the traits, in my view, that will lead to that," Rosburg said. "He's talented; you can't do it without talent. He's got great character and work ethic. And he has a burning desire to play in this league, and he will."

Vedvik got plenty of inspiration during the Ravens' first preseason trip to Canton, Ohio. There, he met Jan Stenerud, the only kicker in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who just happens to be (yup, you guessed it) Norwegian.