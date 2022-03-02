Mailbag: Is Tyler Linderbaum a Good Fit for the Ravens?

Downing: Trading up is unlikely. General Manager Eric DeCosta has made it clear that he covets draft picks, and the cost of moving up just a few spots in the first round is significant. I expect DeCosta to hold onto his draft capital by staying put at No. 14, or potentially trading back like he did in 2019 before ultimately selecting wide receiver Marquise Brown. Giving up picks in the second or third round, or potentially even a future first-round pick, to move up just isn't something I see the Ravens doing. Another reason I don't expect a trade back is that the Ravens are picking higher (No. 14) than they have in years. This will be the earliest draft pick of DeCosta's tenure. The Ravens have a great track record of landing dynamic players in this range – they drafted Marlon Humphrey at No. 16 in 2017 and C.J. Mosley at No. 17 in 2014 – and they are confident in their ability to find a difference maker if they make a pick at 14.