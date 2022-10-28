Isaiah Likely Leads Ravens Weapons Who Stepped Up With Stars Sidelined

Thursday Night Football provided the perfect stage for Isaiah Likely and other Ravens weapons to break out.

With All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) and No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined in the second half and Baltimore trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime, the Ravens needed other offensive players to step up.

The rookie tight end who sparkled throughout training camp and preseason had the best performance of his young career when Baltimore badly needed it. Likely made six catches for 77 yards and his first career touchdown, playing a key role in a 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers.

Likely wasn't the only offensive weapon who stepped up. Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (six catches, 64 yards) had his best game as a Raven. Running back Kenyan Drake (seven carries, 62 yards) added a five-yard touchdown catch and ripped off a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter after Gus Edwards (11 carries, 65 yards) left the game with a groin injury.

Playing shorthanded on a short week, Baltimore prevailed because so many players on their roster rose to the occasion. Lamar Jackson (27 for 38, 238 yards, two touchdowns, 43 yards rushing) had a superb all-around game and Devin Duvernay (31 yards receiving, 33 yards rushing, 72 yards kick returns, 27 yards punt returns) was a multipurpose threat. But for the Ravens, there were many heroes.

"To see Isaiah step up, we saw it in training camp and the preseason games," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Duv's (Devin Duvernay) been doing it all year.

"But D-Rob (Robinson) had a heck of a game for us. Came out and made some big plays for us. Duv did it not just in the pass game, but in the run game as well. All three running backs did a great job. It was an all-around team effort."

Likely's touchdown put the Ravens ahead for good just before the third quarter ended, breaking a 10-10 tie. For Likely, it could be a springboard toward having a bigger offensive role during the second half of the season.