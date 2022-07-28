Practice Report: Isaiah Likely Stands Out in Training Camp 

The biggest offensive play of training camp Day 2 came from Isaiah Likely.
Lamar Jackson spotted the rookie tight end sprinting down the right sideline. Likely already had two steps on cornerback Brandon Stephens. The throw was perfect and Likely cradled the pass ran into the end zone for a touchdown play that covered 55 yards.
"He's like a receiver with a tight end body," Jackson said. "He's like a baby Mark (Andrews). We're going to have to see him put the pads on. I don't want to give him too much credit."
It was the kind of play that showed why the Ravens drafted Likely in the fourth round. He caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns during his college career at Coastal Carolina. His agility for someone listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds has already impressed teammates.
Jackson is not the only one making comparisons between Likely and Andrews. The Ravens' All-Pro tight end did the same thing after Day 1 practice.
"He's got a natural, kind of knack-feel for the game," Andrews said. "He's really fluid. When he sees something open, he takes it. He's got a little bit of me in him, for sure."
Asked what he wants from Likely as training camp continues, Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "Keep staking them and keep learning. He has a lot to learn; he's learning the offense every day. Every day there is new stuff tacked on to the previous stuff. But, he's handling it well."
Here are some other training camp observations:
- Jackson's favorite target was Rashod Bateman, as the two clicked for several nice completions. Their best connection was a back-shoulder toss that was similar to the back-shoulder completion Jackson made to Devin Duvernay on Day 1. Jackson and Bateman both enjoyed another strong practice day.
- Third-year linebacker Malik Harrison, who is trying to earn more playing time, showed up quickly on a blitz up the middle. Harrison had nine sacks during his career at Ohio State, and if he continues to generate pressure on quarterbacks, it will only help his case.
- During the final 11-on-11 session, Calais Campbell (6-foot-8), Brent Urban (6-foot-7) and Odafe Oweh rushed the quarterback simultaneously on several plays and made it difficult for Jackson to find throwing lanes over the middle. The Ravens' front seven does not lack players with wide wingspans.
- A funny moment occurred when Stephens was flagged for pass interference against Duvernay and both Marlon Humphrey and Tony Jefferson protested the call. Humphrey and Jefferson jumped up and down and yelled with so much passion that the referee looked at both of players and starting to laugh as he jogged away.
- Veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce had second solid day of practice after not participating in mandatory minicamp in June. Pierce is expected to be counted on as run-stopped in the defensive line rotation.
- Jefferson made a quick break on a pass attempt during 7-on-7 drills, and while Jefferson didn't stop the completion, he had another day when he was buzzing around the secondary. With Jefferson, Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone all getting reps, the Ravens have safety depth to envy.