Practice Report: Isaiah Likely Stands Out in Training Camp 

It was the kind of play that showed why the Ravens drafted Likely in the fourth round. He caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards and 27 touchdowns during his college career at Coastal Carolina. His agility for someone listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds has already impressed teammates.

Jackson is not the only one making comparisons between Likely and Andrews. The Ravens' All-Pro tight end did the same thing after Day 1 practice.

"He's got a natural, kind of knack-feel for the game," Andrews said. "He's really fluid. When he sees something open, he takes it. He's got a little bit of me in him, for sure."

Asked what he wants from Likely as training camp continues, Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "Keep staking them and keep learning. He has a lot to learn; he's learning the offense every day. Every day there is new stuff tacked on to the previous stuff. But, he's handling it well."

Here are some other training camp observations: