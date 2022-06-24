Isaiah Likely Has Made Veterans Take Notice

Likely was the highest-graded college tight end in Pro Football Focus history with a 95.1 career grade.

His most memorable college performance came against Arkansas State, when he was the best player on the field with nine catches for 252 yards and four touchdowns. One of those scores was a 99-yard catch-and-run, showing his deceptive speed for a player his size.

His athleticism should allow him to line up in a variety of spots, and he's a tough matchup for linebackers and safeties. Likely believes playing with a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson will create opportunities.

"Lamar Jackson does a lot of great things with the ball in his hands, whether it's RPOs, drop-backs or the pocket's collapsing and he's just looking down the field," Likely said. "Lamar Jackson's a playmaker. He's always trying to find eyes down the field, look for the tight end longshot."

Mandatory minicamp was just one test for Likely, and many are ahead. But watching how he raised his game while competing against veterans was an encouraging sign.

Andrews, Boyle, Kolar, Likely, Josh Oliver and Tony Poljan will give Baltimore six tight ends to rotate during training camp. Likely wants to make every rep count, because he's determined to make an impact right away.