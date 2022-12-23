Isaiah Mack Signed to 53-Man Roster; Josh Bynes Waived

Dec 23, 2022 at 05:46 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122322-Bynes-Mack
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) ILB Josh Bynes & NT Isaiah Mack

With veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) out for Week 16 against the Falcons, the Ravens have added depth by signing defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Mack has been on the practice squad all year and appeared in two games with Baltimore last season, contributing two tackles and a sack. The 26-year-old Mack made the Titans roster in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and had his best season in 2019, when he started 13 games for Tennessee.

Campbell was injured in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's Week 15 game against Cleveland and is having another outstanding season with 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Mack will add depth to Baltimore's defensive line rotation that also includes Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones and Brent Urban. The Ravens' defensive line play will be important against the Falcons, who have the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack led by running backs Tyler Allgeier (743 yards) and Cordarrelle Patterson (618 yards).

To make room for Mack, the Ravens released veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who was in his third stint with Baltimore. The 33-year-old Bynes spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2011-14), then returned in 2019 for one season. He was re-signed again by the Ravens in 2021 and started 12 games last season, finishing with 76 tackles, six quarterback hits and two sacks.

Bynes started the first seven games this season and had 29 tackles, but he lost his starting role next to Patrick Queen after Baltimore traded for All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Queen and Smith have formed one of the league's top inside linebacker combinations, while Bynes has been inactive since Week 7. The Ravens also have Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch, and Del'Shawn Phillips in the inside linebacker rotation, and rookie Josh Ross was designated to return from injured reserve on Dec. 20.

