It's 'Go-Mode' for Lamar Jackson, As Offseason Work Won't Stop

The final minicamp practice was a perfect example. Jackson's first pass of 11-on-11 drills was a gorgeous deep ball to Sammy Watkins for what would have been a touchdown. Jackson dropped it in the perfect spot right over Watkins's outside shoulder. But later in practice, when his feet weren't right, Jackson's deep pass came out of his hand wrong and was an easy, floating interception for Marlon Humphrey.

The mechanics are especially important on deep passes, which Jackson identified as the other "big emphasis" for him this offseason. On passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air, Jackson completed 34% in his MVP 2019 season and 34.8% last season, per Next Gen Stats. That ranks him 21st in the NFL over the past two years.

Jackson will likely get together with his wide receiver and good friend Marquise "Hollywood" Brown before training camp. Watkins is also a South Florida guy, so it will be interesting to see if he joins in on the workouts before training camp.