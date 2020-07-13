J.K. Dobbins Is Madden's Top-Rated Rookie Running Back

J.K. Dobbins is the best rookie running back in this year's class, at least in the eyes of the "Madden 21" evaluators.
The Ravens' second-round rookie (pick No. 55) was given a 75-overall rating.
That tops Kansas City Chiefs first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (pick No. 32), the Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift (No. 35), Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (No. 41), and Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers (No. 52). Edwards-Helaire and Swift are both 74 overall and Taylor is a 73.
The Ravens felt thankful to get Dobbins near the end of the second round, saying they thought he was the best running back in the class, and "Madden 21" agrees.
Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards and caught 23 passes for 247 yards. He scored 23 total touchdowns. He ran for 4,459 yards over his three seasons at Ohio State, showing a strong blend of power, acceleration and speed that earned him high ratings.