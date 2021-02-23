J.K. Dobbins: 'Put It on Me and Let's Go'

"I want that weight on my shoulders," Dobbins said. "In clutch time, I want my teammates to look at me and be like, 'We want him touching the ball. We want him alongside of us in clutch time.' I thrive on things like that. I pride myself on being a playmaker. I didn't get to show that this year. Hopefully I can share that with the whole world."

Dobbins gave the world a sneak peek down the stretch. He scored a touchdown in six straight games to close out the regular season, capped by a massive Week 17 showing when he had 160 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He scored again in the playoff win in Tennessee.

But when asked how he would evaluate his rookie NFL season, Dobbins said "it was OK."