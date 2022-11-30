J.K. Dobbins Returns To Practice

J.K. Dobbins has taken another step toward returning to the lineup.

The third-year running back was designated for return to practice on Wednesday. Dobbins underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in late October and was placed on injured reserve, with the intention of returning later this season.

"He'll practice this week, to some degree," Harbaugh said. "I'm not sure exactly what they'll let him do, so we'll see."

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring. He returned for four games this season before his knee flared up in Week 6 against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. His most recent procedure was done to improve his range of motion, and Harbaugh said recently that the surgery went well.

"He has no additional scar tissue since he has come out of there," Harbaugh said after the procedure was done in early November. "I would characterize J.K.'s surgery as a smashing success."

Before getting the procedure done earlier this year, Dobbins had 35 carries for 123 yards and a score in his four games.

Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry and rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020 and entered 2021 as the team's No. 1 running back. A healthy Dobbins joining the team down the stretch would strengthen a running attack that is already ranked second in the NFL averaging 162.7 yards per game.