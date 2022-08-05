After Two-Year Absence, Ja'Wuan James Is Embracing His Comeback at a Different Position

Aug 05, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080522-James
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ja'Wuan James

Ja'Wuan James is simply glad to be playing again, regardless of the position.

A right tackle since he entered the NFL in 2014, James has been at left tackle during Ravens training camp with All-Pro Ronnie Stanley still rehabbing his ankle. It's been an adjustment, but after sitting out both 2020 (COVID-19 concerns) and the 2021 seasons (torn Achilles), James is grateful to be playing again.

"It's been a journey, but we're here right now, and I'm taking it a day at a time," James said. "This is a new challenge, but I'm definitely embracing it."

James has a unique way of describing the adjustment to left tackle, a position he hasn't played regularly since high school.

"One of my O-line coaches explained it as trying to wipe your butt with your other hand," James said. "Like, that's how it is. For me, it's just the changing of your hips – I've been a certain way for so long – your kick foot and stuff like that. But it's a challenge that I'm embracing."

Baltimore shored up its right tackle position by signing Morgan Moses during free agency. But the Ravens needed someone to take reps at left tackle until Stanley returns and be his backup during the season. James has looked solid working off the rust after his long absence.

James' recent run of tough luck began in 2019, when he played just three games for the Broncos after suffering a knee injury. Then after opting out of the 2020 season, James tore his Achilles while training away from the Broncos' facility in May of 2021, and Denver released him a week later. James had inked a four-year, $51 million deal with Denver.

The Ravens signed James in June of last year, but he wasn't close to being ready for action. It was essentially a sign and stash. After months of rehab, James returned to the practice field late last season. He wasn't ready to return, but being around his Ravens teammates last year helped him get acclimated.

"When I signed here, that's what they talked about – getting the chance to come in, build some camaraderie with the O-line, learn some of the plays ahead of time, so when we got to this phase, it wouldn't be like I was a fresh face or just [starting] to get to know the guys [and] getting to know the plays," James said.

"Part of that plan was, 'Hey, let's get you out here in pads, let's get you hitting, let's get you moving around. If you're ready, you're ready, if you're not, you're not.' They didn't want to rush anything; I didn't want to rush anything. I wanted to come back full strength on my Achilles."

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been impressed with how James has gotten up speed after his long absence. Some of the training camp days have been hot and demanding, but James hasn't looked fatigued or rusty. It sounded as if James could be in line for some action when the Ravens host the Titans in their preseason opener.

"We need a left tackle, and for him to go over there and do that, and do a good job, is really important," Harbaugh said. "I can't wait to see him in the game. He hasn't played football for a while, so to see him out there with the physicality is going to be really important."

Drafted by the Dolphins as the 19th-overall pick in 2014, James spent five seasons as a starter in Miami and believes he can help the Ravens in whatever role he assumes. His new teammates agree, and Moses has been impressed with James' approach.

"He doesn't get flustered out there, and that's what you want as a tackle," Moses said. "You want a guy that on third down, you know he's going to be there, he's going to be locked in. And I think for him, it's getting back to the opportunity to play football.

"I think he said something crazy like this was his first time in pads in like two years or something like that. It's like re-learning how to play football all again. But he's doing a great job."

James isn't trying to pretend that he has mastered the switch to left tackle. But each day he feels more comfortable, and whether it's at left tackle or right tackle, James views being back on the field as a blessing.

"I'm not going to lie, it was frustrating in the spring, just because – like you said – coming back for the first time in years, I wanted to be at my best," James said. "This is a new challenge, but I'm definitely embracing it. It's an opportunity. I'm just going to continue to work at it, continue to try to get better and stack days."

Related Content

news

Large Bubble Helmets Are Guardian Caps, NFL's New Safety Measure

Players at certain positions are required to wear the Guardian Cap until the second preseason game.

news

Late for Work 8/5: Will Ravens Look to Add Veteran to Bolster Outside Linebacker Depth?

Lamar Jackson is ranked No. 1 on a list of 2023 prospective free agents. John Harbaugh is selected as the head coach for CBS Sports' Survivor Squad. Could Joe Flacco take the field against the Ravens in Week 1? J.K. Dobbins is No. 15 in Maurice Jones-Drew's RB1 rankings.

news

Practice Report: Ravens Stay Crisp in Blistering Heat

Isaiah Likely enjoyed another impressive day. James Proche hooked up with Lamar Jackson for a deep TD connection. Odafe Oweh is using his athleticism to get low and turn the corner.

news

News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

J.K. Dobbins could return to practice Monday for individual work, no hurry for others. Odafe Oweh is picking Morgan Moses' brain.

news

Baltimore Homecoming Feels Right to Kyle Fuller

Baltimore native Kyle Fuller looks forward to playing at M&T Bank Stadium, where he used to watch the Ravens growing up.

news

After Nearly Retiring, Tony Jefferson Feels Like an Undrafted Rookie Again

Tony Jefferson underwent four knee surgeries to get back on the field, then went through the emotional struggle of feeling like he was starting his career all over again.

news

Late for Work 8/4: Ray Lewis Named Greatest Linebacker Ever by ESPN; Three Other Ravens Second-Best at Their Positions

Justin Tucker is 'a lock' for the Hall of Fame. Bold predictions for the AFC North have the Ravens winning the division and the Bengals missing the playoffs.

news

Practice Report: Rookie Cornerbacks Show Off Sticky Coverage

First-round pick Kyle Hamilton left practice early after a hard landing on a pass breakup. Rashod Bateman and Lamar Jackson continue to hit it off.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Kyle Hamilton among Ravens limping at the end of practice. Ravens are crafting ways to 'showcase' Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald is happy to have David Ojabo in the room.

news

Mailbag: What Stats Will Rashod Bateman Put Up in Year 2?

What will the running back rotation look like? Who are the starting cornerbacks? What's the best-case scenario starting offensive line?

news

Michael Pierce Out to 'Make a Statement' With More Sacks

Known for his prowess as a run-stopper, defensive tackle Michael Pierce also believes he can help the Ravens' pass rush in his second tour with the team.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising