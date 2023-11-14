Lamar Jackson Is 'Pissed Off' About Missed Deep Shots

Ravens Prepare for Healthier Joe Burrow

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was dealing with a calf injury that limited his mobility when the Ravens defeated Cincinnati in Week 2. Two months later, Burrow is healthy again and the Ravens are preparing for his ability to extend plays in key situations, part of what makes him an elite player.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen won a national championship with Burrow at LSU and is aware of his ability to create positive plays while under duress.

"Their offense goes as (Burrow) goes," Queen said. "When he was hurt, they weren't doing as good and now that he's back, he can move around and make every throw outside the pocket and inside the pocket. You can definitely tell he's back to him, so that's a great test for us."

All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who had a season-high 21 tackles in Week 10, is looking forward to the challenge.

"The last couple of games he's been able to move around a bit more," Smith said. "We've seen him healthy, we've seen him not healthy. It don't really matter. They're going to come ready, so we're going to come. It'll be whoever's the best that night. I like us."

John Harbaugh 'Proud' of Brother's Handling of Michigan Situation

With Michigan's football program facing a challenging situation, Harbaugh has his brother's back.

Michigan is undefeated and vying for a national championship, but Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games on Nov. 9 after the Big Ten deemed Michigan was in violation of the conference's sportsmanship policy for sign stealing.

Michigan was outraged by that decision, arguing that the investigation into the matter has not been completed. Harbaugh and the university filed a complaint against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti, asking the court for a temporary order that would get Harbaugh back on the field, with a hearing scheduled for Friday.

While remaining focused on his team's Thursday night game against the Bengals, John Harbaugh made it clear that he's also been supporting his brother.

"I talk to him quite a bit. I have a lot of opinions on it, obviously, I'm his brother," Harbaugh said. "I'm proud as heck of him. I'm really impressed with the way he's handled himself through all this. It's been a long run. About everything that could be done – his phones, his computers, and all that stuff has been looked at and he's come through this thing with flying colors. I don't know what they're trying to get, but they don't have anything of substance.

"I think it's a real compliment to our family and to him. His kids can see this. You get in this kind of situation, you come under fire for whatever reasons, and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time. He's a great man, he's a great coach, players love him, his coaches love him. He stands tall through all this."

Harbaugh said he wasn't sure if he would attend when Michigan visits Maryland on Saturday.