Jackson Suspended Four Games By NFL





Rookie cornerback Asa Jackson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

"We are aware of this matter, but due to the confidentiality of the program, we are unable to provide additional comment on the situation," the Ravens said in a prepared statement.

The fifth-round pick out of Cal Poly has been active for the past three games with the Ravens banged up at cornerback and special teams. He's been used only on special teams, where he registered one tackle.

Jackson was suspended for four games without pay and his suspension begins immediately. If Baltimore clinches a playoff spot, he will be eligible to return to the Ravens' active roster the day following the team's first playoff game.

His suspension does open a roster spot, which could be used for somebody like linebacker Ray Lewis, who is eligible to return from injured reserve – designated to return this week. Or it could be used to bring in another cornerback to replace him.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback got off to a late start this summer due to a longer class schedule at Cal Poly, which is located in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He was impressive at times, showing quick feet and a confident swagger, and had a long punt return for a touchdown in the preseason that was called back.