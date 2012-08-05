Jacoby Jones Embraces Stadium Crowd





Wide receiver Jacoby Jones elevated for a fade pass in the corner of the end zone. He extended high over undrafted rookie cornerback Jordan Mabin, plucked the ball from over his head and came down with a toe tap. He made it look easy.

Then, as if truly creating game-like conditions in the M&T Bank Stadium practice, Jones celebrated with the crowd of 20,324 fans.

It wasn't Jones' first time in M&T Bank Stadium, as he visited there twice last year with the Houston Texans, but it was his first time there as a member of the Ravens.

And the showman in Jones (of which there is a lot), embraced it fully.

"This is the first time they cheered for me instead of booing me," Jones said. "It was fun. I felt good in that purple, being part of the purple nation. It felt good."

Actually, Jones has been both previously booed and cheered in Baltimore's stadium.

He was booed when he caught a 32-yard touchdown pass over the head of Ed Reed in their Week 6 meeting last year, part of a four-catch, 76-yard day.

But he was cheered last year in the divisional playoff game when he fumbled a punt in the shadow of his own end zone, directly leading to a Ravens touchdown. Jones said he's wiped that M&T Bank Stadium memory away.

"I put it away once it happened," he said. "It's a new team, new year, new breath of fresh air."

Jones had a strong practice in front of his new fans, in what he called an up-tempo and adrenaline-pumping environment.

He made a few more touchdown snags, and also hauled in a circus catch off a tipped pass by Lardarius Webb. Jones has been a consistent performer throughout training camp thus far. He hasn't dropped many balls and seems to already have chemistry with Joe Flacco.

The Ravens have used Jones almost exclusively in three-wide formations, a strong sign that he will be their No. 3 heading into the season. Opposite Torrey Smith, Jones gives the Ravens another burner on the outside to stretch defenses.

"Camp's been good. I'm getting comfortable with the system more than anything," Jones said.