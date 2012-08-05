Jacoby Jones Embraces Stadium Crowd

Aug 05, 2012 at 06:35 PM
JacobyJonesashx.jpeg


Wide receiver Jacoby Jones elevated for a fade pass in the corner of the end zone. He extended high over undrafted rookie cornerback Jordan Mabin, plucked the ball from over his head and came down with a toe tap. He made it look easy.

Then, as if truly creating game-like conditions in the M&T Bank Stadium practice, Jones celebrated with the crowd of 20,324 fans.

It wasn't Jones' first time in M&T Bank Stadium, as he visited there twice last year with the Houston Texans, but it was his first time there as a member of the Ravens.

And the showman in Jones (of which there is a lot), embraced it fully.

"This is the first time they cheered for me instead of booing me," Jones said. "It was fun. I felt good in that purple, being part of the purple nation. It felt good."

Actually, Jones has been both previously booed and cheered in Baltimore's stadium.

He was booed when he caught a 32-yard touchdown pass over the head of Ed Reed in their Week 6 meeting last year, part of a four-catch, 76-yard day.

But he was cheered last year in the divisional playoff game when he fumbled a punt in the shadow of his own end zone, directly leading to a Ravens touchdown. Jones said he's wiped that M&T Bank Stadium memory away.

"I put it away once it happened," he said. "It's a new team, new year, new breath of fresh air."

Jones had a strong practice in front of his new fans, in what he called an up-tempo and adrenaline-pumping environment.

He made a few more touchdown snags, and also hauled in a circus catch off a tipped pass by Lardarius Webb. Jones has been a consistent performer throughout training camp thus far. He hasn't dropped many balls and seems to already have chemistry with Joe Flacco.

The Ravens have used Jones almost exclusively in three-wide formations, a strong sign that he will be their No. 3 heading into the season. Opposite Torrey Smith, Jones gives the Ravens another burner on the outside to stretch defenses.

"Camp's been good. I'm getting comfortable with the system more than anything," Jones said.

"[Flacco] is so down to earth and cool it's easy to mesh with him. On the field he's smiling and joking all the time. You just like playing football with him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

With training camp technically over, it's time to take stock of where the team stands.

news

Practice Report: Devin Duvernay Using Deep Ball As Weapon

Marcus Peters continues to make progress. Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele didn't finish practice.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Odafe Oweh's focus this offseason has been marrying his hands and his feet. Could Steven Means be a Pernell McPhee replacement? Rob Leonard didn't know John Harbaugh at all before getting hired.

news

Practice Report: Three-Headed Tight End Monster Rears Head

Isaiah Likely had the day's most spectacular catch, Mark Andrews looked good as usual and Nick Boyle made his physical presence felt.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

The Ravens released a pair of players before Tuesday's cutdown. Ben Powers is adding to his versatility. John Harbaugh gives the Orioles a shoutout.

news

Marcus Peters Returns to Ravens Practice

After suffering a season-ending knee injury almost a year ago, Marcus Peters is back on the field. Safety Ar'Darius Washington has also passed his physical.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Ravens plan to take advantage of Mark Andrews being double-teamed. Daniel Faalele's conditioning work has paid off. Mike Macdonald preparing for possibility of facing Joe Flacco.

news

Practice Report: Defense Closes Out the Day

Cornerback Brandon Stephens returned to 11-on -11 work. Lamar Jackson and the offense was hot during red-zone drills.

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Has Monster Practice

Devin Duvernay made the catch of the day, shows deep speed. Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Likely are sharpening each other.

news

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Wide Receiver Is Standing Out Most?

How has Patrick Mekari looked at center taking over for Tyler Linderbaum? How will the Ravens replace Vince Biegel? Cause for concern about players having a quiet training camp?

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

Practice Report: Marcus Williams Leads Strong Day for Defense

Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams makes it tough for receivers to come down with contested catches. Rashod Bateman puts another strong practice day on film.

Find Tickets
Advertising