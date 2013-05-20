Jacoby Jones Finishes 'Dancing With The Stars' In Style





Jones did the Jive on his first dance of the night after getting some tutoring from judge Len Goodman throughout the week. Focused on fixing Jones' footwork, Goodman taught the receiver to think about kicking peanuts when trying to keep his toes down.

Jones brought his signature flair and high energy to the performance, and ended with a huge dip while standing on top of the judges table. But he still lost points for his technicality.

"You brought the swagger and you know how to turn the house upside down. It's always exciting to watch," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. "But kicking the peanuts, I think the peanuts won."

"Jacoby always brings a limitless supply of energy and power. Are you plugged into a nuclear reactor?" judge Bruno Tonioli said. "It's just coming out of you: charisma, energy, brilliance. … But I'm telling you, you missed the beat quite a few times and went flat footed."

Jones received straight 9s from the judges, a collective score of 27. It was the lowest score after the first round of dances. Pickler and Zendaya were the only ones to get a perfect 30.

The night didn't get any better in the Cha-Cha relay. Each couple did 40 seconds of the Cha-Cha, and the judges' favorite got five points. Their least favorite got two points. Jones and Smirnoff finished last.

Jones and Smirnoff's high-energy freestyle performance also received a score of 27. Judges were again complimentary of its spirit, but not the technique, even with Jones' mother shouting that it was unique.

"I think you chose the right strategy for you," Inaba said. "I think coming in like that with the stomping and the whole celebratory feeling set a tone. But I think it outshined you. And that's the sad part, because I want to see you and I want you to be the star."