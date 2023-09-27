Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

"He's done a great job. We've always thought the world of him as a player, playing against him, and when you have to scheme against him it's really tough," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "When you face guys like that, and then you have a chance for them to play for you, you're excited about that. He's played really well. He's fits what we're doing well and plays hard. I'm glad he's here."

Asked whether there's any "bad blood" between he and the Browns, Clowney said "not for me."

"I have a lot of respect for them. If I had any bad blood, I don't think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row," he said.

"Anybody wants to win. That wasn't a good for us, we weren't winning a lot of games, and there could have been a lot of fingers pointed that year and I ended up on the wrong side of the fence, I guess. But I'm looking forward to this year. I'm here now, I'm thankful, there's no reason for me talking about what happened last year. That's behind me. Let's talk about this year. I'm just focusing on winning games here and being the best Jadeveon Clowney I can be for the Baltimore Ravens."

Lamar Jackson Focused on Eliminating Fumbles

Lamar Jackson has fumbled four times in three games this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

While the Ravens have recovered two of them, Jackson wants to eliminate those miscues moving forward. Jackson fumbled just five times in 12 games last season, so he wants to stop the trend from heading in the wrong direction.