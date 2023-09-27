Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

Jadeveon Clowney isn't looking backwards heading into his Week 4 game against his former Cleveland Browns.
The Ravens pass rusher is fitting in well in Baltimore and isn't looking back on how things ended with him in Cleveland last season, when he was sent home before the regular-season finale after making critical comments about his usage.
"I'm not going to sum up nothing that happened there, with no teammates, no coaching staff, nothing. It was locker room talk that got out," Clowney said Wednesday. "I'm on to a new year right now. I don't care about what happened last year. I'm playing for the Baltimore Ravens now."
Clowney spent two years in Cleveland, inking one-year deals each season. He had a resurgent 2021 season in which he notched 9.0 sacks, but missed four games last season with an ankle injury and concussion and was limited to just 2.0 sacks.
"I don't think I need any extra motivation," Clowney said. "It's a division game. I have a lot of respect for a lot of guys over there, a lot of friends over there, good teammates I played with for two years. I wish them the best, but not against us."
The Ravens signed the 2014 first-overall pick in mid-August and he's been nothing but positive in Baltimore. He's fitting in well in the locker room and producing on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Clowney leads the Ravens in quarterback pressures (13) and pass rush win rate. His 1.5 sacks in the first three games is tied for second on the team with Roquan Smith, trailing safety Kyle Hamilton.
"He's done a great job. We've always thought the world of him as a player, playing against him, and when you have to scheme against him it's really tough," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "When you face guys like that, and then you have a chance for them to play for you, you're excited about that. He's played really well. He's fits what we're doing well and plays hard. I'm glad he's here."
Asked whether there's any "bad blood" between he and the Browns, Clowney said "not for me."
"I have a lot of respect for them. If I had any bad blood, I don't think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row," he said.
"Anybody wants to win. That wasn't a good for us, we weren't winning a lot of games, and there could have been a lot of fingers pointed that year and I ended up on the wrong side of the fence, I guess. But I'm looking forward to this year. I'm here now, I'm thankful, there's no reason for me talking about what happened last year. That's behind me. Let's talk about this year. I'm just focusing on winning games here and being the best Jadeveon Clowney I can be for the Baltimore Ravens."
Lamar Jackson Focused on Eliminating Fumbles
Lamar Jackson has fumbled four times in three games this season, tied for the most in the NFL.
While the Ravens have recovered two of them, Jackson wants to eliminate those miscues moving forward. Jackson fumbled just five times in 12 games last season, so he wants to stop the trend from heading in the wrong direction.
"Most of them happened when I was in the pocket," Jackson said. "I had that one against the Texans when I was trying to make a guy miss, but most of them have been in the pocket trying to throw the ball. The ball was loose when I was throwing it, and it's been hit, but I have to do a better job at protecting it. It affects the game."
John Harbaugh Says Kyle Van Noy Can Play Week 4 'If Needed'
Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had his first practice Wednesday after signing with the Ravens, and his services could be needed quickly with injuries depleting the team's depth.
Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle) did not practice Wednesday while veteran Tyus Bowser (knee) remains on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.
Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of Van Noy playing Sunday against the Browns. He would need to be activated from the practice squad.
"I always have liked Kyle Van Noy as a player," Harbaugh said. "You go back to the Patriots-Ravens games – him being out there, playing the way he played in that style and that manner. He's just a ferocious player – smart player, tough player. I know he's in shape, and he's ready to go. If needed, he'll be out there helping us."
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was impressed by how quickly Van Noy is getting up to speed.
"I have a lot of respect for K.V. and the way he came in today and the way he's been approaching things," Smith said. "His leadership and how smart the guy is, how quickly he'd pick up on things out here today, calling out things. When a guy comes in like that, a well-season veteran, been in a lot of different schemes. He knows exactly what we're expecting of him and I'm just excited to welcome him to the team and I think he's going to be a great addition for us."
Michael Pierce Says Lining Up Improperly Caused Issues for Run Defense
The Ravens were disappointed with their run defense in Week 3, when Zack Moss of the Colts rushed for 122 yards on 30 carries, including two runs that went for 24 yards after he bounced outside.
Baltimore holds its run defense to a higher standard, and nose tackle Michael Pierce said the Ravens are paying particular attention this week to lining up properly before the ball is snapped. He believes that will put them in a better position to defend the run.
"We had a misalignment on the first play of the game, and we had some misfits," Pierce said. "It's really hard to disseminate to the public how much one person being out of place, or lining up wrong, really makes a difference. But I can't stress to you all enough, it's super important. You can really see on film how that affects the defense.
"That's on us, getting the calls and lining up right, and then executing the calls. Me and Broddy (Broderick Washington) were talking about it earlier. Every play somebody may make a misstep or miss an assignment, but it's about those other 10 guys who can cover that up."