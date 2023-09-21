Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Jadeveon Clowney's workload may increase in Week 3 with Odafe Oweh's availability uncertain.
Oweh (ankle) missed his second straight practice Thursday, meaning Clowney and David Ojabo could be the primary edge rushers Sunday when the Ravens host Indianapolis. Clowney played 68% of the defensive snaps the first two weeks and has looked good doing it with a sack, three quarterback hits and five tackles.
The 30-year-old Clowney feels rejuvenated playing a key role for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and says he's ready to do whatever is asked.
"When I first came here to visit, I got the feeling that I was joining a team that could really go places," Clowney said. "I'm sticking to my original goal – to play all 17 games. If I do that, I think my play will take care of itself.
"This is my fifth team and I've told the guys here – don't take this opportunity for granted. We've got the pieces to do something special. I really believe that. We just have to keep working every day for the long haul and see if we can extend this thing into February, you know what I mean?"
Clowney is a veteran player who hasn't been in the Ravens' system that long. Making an impact this quickly as a pass rusher who can line up in multiple spots gives Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald another versatile player to work with.
"You're always looking to find ways for guys to do the things they do well," Macdonald said. "Be disruptive in the run game and move him around to the pass game. He's doing the things that we imagined he'd do, and so hopefully we'll keep it rolling."
Nelson Agholor: 'The Ball Doesn't Care Who Catches It'
After not having a catch in Week 1, Nelson Agholor broke out in Week 2 with five catches for 63 yards, including a 17-yard fourth-quarter touchdown grab. Agholor could figure into the game plan heavily again this week, especially if Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) doesn't play after missing practice Thursday for the second straight day.
The 30-year-old Agholor has learned to bring the same steady focus to every day, regardless of how frequently he is targeted.
"It's not hard," Agholor said. "All you have to do is train hard, prepare, and the ball will find you. Once you start thinking about anything else, you're not positive towards what we're trying to do. We're trying to win games. If we can prepare everybody to take advantage of their opportunities, we'll be hard to defend.
"The ball who doesn't care who catches it. The quarterback doesn't care who makes the play. He just wants to have guys that run fast, get open, and give him the easy throw."
Mike Macdonald Confident Justin Madubuike Will Cut Down on Penalties
Penalties have been an early-season issue for defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who has been whistled for four flags in the first two games, including three 15-yard penalties. Macdonald said he's had a conversation with Madubuike and does not expect the penalty trend to continue.
The Ravens want Madubuike to play aggressively, which he is. But they want him to avoid unforced penalties that offset his positive plays.
"I don't foresee it being an issue moving forward," Macdonald said. "But he's got to make some better decisions in some of those moments and he will."
Arthur Maulet's Experience Playing Nickel May Be Needed
Arthur Maulet was the Steelers' primary nickel cornerback the past two seasons, but he's been inactive the first two games with Ar'Darius Washington playing well after a strong training camp. However, Washington was placed on injured reserve this week with a chest injury, which means Maulet may see his first action in Week 3.
A hamstring injury in training camp made it difficult for Maulet to earn a starting job, but Macdonald said the veteran is prepared to step in if needed.
"If and when his opportunity comes along, just like Geno [Stone] last week, let's roll," Macdonald said. "I'm very confident in him coming in and doing a great job when asked."