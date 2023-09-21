Jadeveon Clowney Feels Ready If Workload Increases

Jadeveon Clowney's workload may increase in Week 3 with Odafe Oweh's availability uncertain.

Oweh (ankle) missed his second straight practice Thursday, meaning Clowney and David Ojabo could be the primary edge rushers Sunday when the Ravens host Indianapolis. Clowney played 68% of the defensive snaps the first two weeks and has looked good doing it with a sack, three quarterback hits and five tackles.

The 30-year-old Clowney feels rejuvenated playing a key role for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and says he's ready to do whatever is asked.

"When I first came here to visit, I got the feeling that I was joining a team that could really go places," Clowney said. "I'm sticking to my original goal – to play all 17 games. If I do that, I think my play will take care of itself.

"This is my fifth team and I've told the guys here – don't take this opportunity for granted. We've got the pieces to do something special. I really believe that. We just have to keep working every day for the long haul and see if we can extend this thing into February, you know what I mean?"

Clowney is a veteran player who hasn't been in the Ravens' system that long. Making an impact this quickly as a pass rusher who can line up in multiple spots gives Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald another versatile player to work with.