Jaguars Explain Why They Cut Justin Forsett

Dec 10, 2014 at 08:43 AM
10_ForsettOnJags_news.jpg


On March 15, 2013, Justin Forsett signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On March 11, 2014, Forsett was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Boy, does that look like the wrong decision now.

As Ravens fans (and pretty much anybody that follows the NFL) know, Forsett has gone on to have what might end up becoming a Pro Bowl season.

Forsett leads all NFL running backs with 5.6 yards per carry. He is third in rushing yards with 1,080. He has more runs of 20-plus yards than the entire Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

So why in the world did the Jaguars get rid of him?

"He just had some injuries when he was here, and he struggled with playing time because of that injury," Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley said Wednesday. "It just really lingered on, and we had some younger guys at the running back spot."


Forsett dealt with a foot injury in Jacksonville that set him back early. He fell to the bottom of the depth chart, got only six carries all season long, worked on the scout team and was eventually placed on injured reserve after nine weeks.

Forsett said the "writing was kind of on the wall" that he would be released.

"So I wasn't really surprised, but it was still a hard pill to swallow, knowing that you've been cut and didn't know what the future was going to hold," Forsett said. "I just kept the faith, kept working, and this opportunity came up."

Forsett got healthy and has broken out in Baltimore. Now the Jaguars will come to M&T Bank Stadium with a troubled running back corps.

The Jags' leading rusher, second-year player Denard Robinson, was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Monday with a foot injury. The converted former Michigan quarterback had 582 rushing yards and was averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Toby Gerhart is dealing with an ankle injury and has 211 rushing yards on the season.

So does Bradly regret releasing Forsett?

"No, I think it's more about the person. Just because I know him so well, it's more excitement for him," Bradley said. "He's so deserving of it – what he brings to the locker room, what he brings to the team. I am just excited for what he's brought to Baltimore."

This reunion between Forsett and the Jaguars is a far cry from wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.'s reunion with the Carolina Panthers, his former employer of 13 years. Forsett was with the Jags only one year. Plus, he's a different person.

"He's a lot less fiery than me, so I think he'll be alright," Smith said with a grin.

Forsett said he doesn't have any resentment toward the Jaguars.

"All of the pain and the hurt that I may have felt during that time, it made me a better man," he said. "Those dark moments and those times of frustration there, they happened for a reason. … Those times really molded me."

Forsett isn't the only Ravens player that will be facing his former team Sunday.

Inside linebacker Daryl Smith was cut by the Jaguars after the 2012 season while he was still their all-time leading tackler. The Ravens picked him up last year and he was, by many media estimations, Baltimore's defensive MVP.

Left tackle Eugene Monroe was selected eighth-overall by the Jaguars in 2009. He was traded to Baltimore midway through last season and performed so well that the Ravens inked him for five more years.

Bradley and the Jags made a decision quickly after he arrived that they would part ways with Smith, even though they "knew that he still had some good years in him." Bradley said the Jags needed draft picks, so that's why they traded Monroe. Jacksonville has undergone a youth overhaul.

Monroe said it doesn't feel like much of a homecoming because the Jaguars have had so much turnover. And he's thankful to be on a team in the playoff hunt – something he wasn't accustomed to in Jacksonville.

"Any time you have a chance, there's energy, there's excitement, there's emotion," Monroe said.

Best Pictures Of Justin Forsett

Take a look at some of the best moments captured on camera of the running back's best season of his career.

No Title
1 / 28
No Title
2 / 28
No Title
3 / 28
No Title
4 / 28
No Title
5 / 28
No Title
6 / 28
No Title
7 / 28
No Title
8 / 28
No Title
9 / 28
No Title
10 / 28
No Title
11 / 28
No Title
12 / 28
No Title
13 / 28
No Title
14 / 28
No Title
15 / 28
Rob Carr / Getty Images
No Title
16 / 28
No Title
17 / 28
No Title
18 / 28
No Title
19 / 28
No Title
20 / 28
No Title
21 / 28
No Title
22 / 28
No Title
23 / 28
No Title
24 / 28
No Title
25 / 28
No Title
26 / 28
No Title
27 / 28
No Title
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How the Ravens Defense Is Approaching the Unique Challenge of Josh Allen

The Ravens have one of the NFL's most difficult quarterbacks to prepare for. Now they'll go against another unicorn.

news

Ronnie Stanley Feels 'Really Close' to Return

Ronnie Stanley talks about the different approach he and the Ravens took after his second ankle surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Share Mutual Respect Before Big-Time Matchup

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have gone from questioned quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class to the top of the game.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Color Rush Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are wearing their all-purple color rush uniforms for the sixth time in team history.

news

Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in quarterback rating and touchdowns through three weeks.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Practices Fully, Could Play This Week

The three veterans injured in New England did not practice. J.K. Dobbins limited with a chest injury.

news

Michael Pierce Has Torn Biceps, Making Decision on Surgery

The Ravens will lean more heavily on rookie Travis Jones, who made his debut in New England.

news

Mailbag: What's Up With the Pass Defense?

Could Brandon Williams return to help at nose tackle? When will Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo debut? Will Justice Hill continue to get a lot of snaps?

news

Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

A former second-round pick, Jeremiah Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. Zack Johnson is a big-bodied guard.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Lamar Jackson proves, once again, that he is the show. Baltimore's offensive line took another loss and still got stronger. Redemption for the Ravens defense.

Find Tickets
Advertising