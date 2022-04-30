Five Things to Know About Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis in the fourth round with pick No. 119.
Here are five things to know about Armour-Davis:
He's the Ravens' first cornerback drafted in 2022
Baltimore entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a big need at cornerback. They didn't take one until the fourth round with their sixth selection.
The Ravens' lack of depth at the position could push Armour-Davis on the field sooner than later, as he'll work with returning veterans Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
Davis had to wait his turn at Alabama but became an 11-game starter as a junior and finished with 32 tackles, seven passes defensed and three interceptions. Coming from Alabama, he's more polished than many cornerbacks.
Armour-Davis is also the first Alabama player Eric DeCosta has drafted since taking over as general manager from Ozzie Newsome.
He has an ideal size-speed combo, similar to Anthony Averett
The Ravens drafted Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett in the fourth round in 2018 and he was a valuable reserve who stepped up as a starter last season.
Armour-Davis checks a lot of the same boxes on paper. He has good size at 6-foot-0, 197 pounds. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.
Armour-Davis plays with physicality and plays well in press coverage, which the Ravens often deploy.
"I drew a lot of comparisons to him," Armour-Davis said. "He's someone I looked up to, watched his game and he's hopefully someone I can be as good as or better."
Armour-Davis was a track standout and big-time recruit
Like Averett, Armour-Davis was also a standout track star in high school at St. Paul's in Mobile, Ala.
He placed first in the Class 5A championships in the 100 meters (10.87) and triple jump (44'5.5). He set personal bests of 10.72 in the 100 and 22.77 in the 200.
But Armour-Davis knew his future was in football and was a big four-star recruit in 2018 who was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Alabama behind wide receiver Justyn Ross.
Injuries were a problem in high school and college
Part of the reason why Armour-Davis was available for the Ravens in the fourth round is that he has some injury history.
He missed several weeks as a senior in high school because of a knee scope, then his entire freshman season at Alabama after knee surgery. As a junior in college, he sat out four games, including the Iron Bowl, SEC championship game, and national championship game.
"It's always frustrating when you're not able to play, injury or not, especially when it's out of your hands," Armour-Davis said. "The injuries with me are unfortunate events, nothing I could have done differently. … It happened, I learned from it, and it's all behind me."
He's married and has a young child
At 22 years old, Armour-Davis already has a lot of responsibility on his plate.
He married his wife (Ahlea) in March 2019, and their daughter was born a year later. Armour-Davis graduated with his bachelor's degree (December 2021).