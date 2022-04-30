Five Things to Know About Jalyn Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis was a track standout and big-time recruit

Like Averett, Armour-Davis was also a standout track star in high school at St. Paul's in Mobile, Ala.

He placed first in the Class 5A championships in the 100 meters (10.87) and triple jump (44'5.5). He set personal bests of 10.72 in the 100 and 22.77 in the 200.

But Armour-Davis knew his future was in football and was a big four-star recruit in 2018 who was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Alabama behind wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Injuries were a problem in high school and college

Part of the reason why Armour-Davis was available for the Ravens in the fourth round is that he has some injury history.

He missed several weeks as a senior in high school because of a knee scope, then his entire freshman season at Alabama after knee surgery. As a junior in college, he sat out four games, including the Iron Bowl, SEC championship game, and national championship game.

"It's always frustrating when you're not able to play, injury or not, especially when it's out of your hands," Armour-Davis said. "The injuries with me are unfortunate events, nothing I could have done differently. … It happened, I learned from it, and it's all behind me."

He's married and has a young child

At 22 years old, Armour-Davis already has a lot of responsibility on his plate.