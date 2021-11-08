Jarret Johnson Honored as Ravens' Salute to Service Award Nominee

Former Ravens linebacker Jarret Johnson has been honored as the team's Salute to Service Award nominee.

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LVI.

Since his retirement in 2015, following nine seasons with the Ravens and three with the Chargers, Johnson has demonstrated a constant commitment to honoring military members and their families.

With the goal to employ veterans, Johnson recently partnered with a service-disabled Air Force veteran to start a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Niceville, Fla. The franchise employs over 40 veterans, active-duty service members, veteran spouses and children of military members from all around the world.

Johnson is an annual sponsor of SOF Missions, a 501c(3) non-profit that provides care to veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with the goal of ending veteran suicide.