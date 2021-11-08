Jarret Johnson Honored as Ravens' Salute to Service Award Nominee

Nov 08, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Former Ravens LB Jarret Johnson

Former Ravens linebacker Jarret Johnson has been honored as the team's Salute to Service Award nominee.

The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs. Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LVI.

Since his retirement in 2015, following nine seasons with the Ravens and three with the Chargers, Johnson has demonstrated a constant commitment to honoring military members and their families.

With the goal to employ veterans, Johnson recently partnered with a service-disabled Air Force veteran to start a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Niceville, Fla. The franchise employs over 40 veterans, active-duty service members, veteran spouses and children of military members from all around the world.

Johnson is an annual sponsor of SOF Missions, a 501c(3) non-profit that provides care to veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with the goal of ending veteran suicide.

He organized, sponsored and participated in "The Murph Crossfit Exercise" on Memorial Day 2021. The workout consisted of a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats, followed by another 1-mile run, all while wearing a 25lbs weighted vest. The event had over 300 participants and raised nearly $15,000 for the EOD Warrior Foundation and Pipe Hitter Foundation. This event, originally started in Johnson's backyard, has grown into a large community-wide activation. Recently, he also welcomed other former NFL players including Philip Rivers, Nick Hardwick, Jeremy Clary, Haloti Ngata, Marshall Yanda and Brian Madison to participate in the event.

