Jarret Johnson To Retire A Raven Wednesday

But the stats weren't what defined him. It was the way Johnson played the game.

He was tough. Johnson played in 129 consecutive games, becoming Baltimore's football Iron Man and franchise leader. Punter Sam Koch surpassed Johnson's mark last season, but it's certainly a more difficult feat for an outside linebacker to accomplish than a punter who rarely gets hit.

Johnson played through numerous injuries. Of his 129 consecutive games played, 80 were starts. He never missed a start from 2007 through 2011.

Ravens reporters often played a game at training camp each year. If they were going to take one player in a fight with them, who would it be? Johnson was a popular answer.

He was physical and relentless. Johnson's de-cleating hit on Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward during the 2011 regular-season opener may have been his best hit, but there are many, many more.

While Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata and Reed go the Pro Bowls, Johnson did a lot of the dirty work for the Ravens defense. He took on countless blockers, pushing runners inside for others to make the tackle.

Johnson was flexible. He first came to the Ravens as a 284-pound defensive tackle from the University of Alabama. In order to get playing time, he slimmed down to become an outside linebacker. That's an almost unheard of position switch.

Johnson was smart. In many instances, he was the one making checks on the line of scrimmage and reacting to what the opponent was doing. He was often the communicator of the Ravens defense.

Johnson was loyal. Even after going to the Chargers, Johnson still kept in contact with his former Ravens teammates. After the Ravens beat the Chargers on miracle Ray Rice's fourth-and-29 "Hey Diddle Diddle" play in 2012, Johnson came to the Ravens locker room to congratulate his friends.

The only disappointing part of Johnson's Ravens career was that he never got the ring he deserved. He arrived three seasons after Baltimore won its first Super Bowl and left the year before the second.