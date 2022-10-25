News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Wants to Showcase His Talent vs. Former Bucs

Jason Pierre-Paul spent four seasons (2018-21) with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl in 2020 before signing with the Ravens last month.

Now he'll be facing the Bucs on Thursday Night Football and the veteran pass rusher isn't pretending that he's not stoked to face his former team.

"I'm going to be showcasing my talent as a Raven, and I'm going to show them why they chose me to be here, and get the job done," Pierre-Paul said. "I'm a great pass rusher, great run stopper. Somebody still believes in me – so at the end of the day, I've got to showcase my talent."

Pierre-Paul played through a shoulder injury last season with the Bucs, and they did not bring him back in free agency. Pierre-Paul said there was no animosity toward the Bucs, but facing a former team is often a matter of pride.

"I understand the business side of football, and it is what it is, but I have no hard feelings, no bad blood against Tampa," Pierre-Paul said. "I was there for four years and did my job there, and now I'm here. I'm just going to go out and show them what they don't have."

Pierre-Paul has a sack and five tackles in four games with Baltimore, but he's becoming more accustomed to playing with his new teammates and is getting his game legs back. Pierre-Paul feels strongly that his best is yet to come.